Silent Theatre Co Announces Cast of INCOMPLETE CONVERSATIONS

Silent Theatre Company presents a brand new, site specific, immersive play, Incomplete Conversations. This play will take place in every room of Tapestry Fellowship Church (3824 W. Irving Park) and explores the emotional shockwaves of an unexpected death within a family and a church community. It wrestles with questions of when we ought to speak up, when we ought to keep quiet and how to love people with whom we disagree. To accomplish this exploration, the audience is invited to enter and immerse themselves in multi-dimensional action that will fill up all the spaces in this real church where the family prepares to bury the young pastor, say their goodbyes and maybe find out who killed him.

Written and directed by Nell Voss in collaboration with Tonika Todorova and the sixteen members of the ensemble. Preview Performances are October 25th and 26th at 7:30 pm. Opening/press night is Monday, October 28th at 7pm. Regular performances begin November 1st and run Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30p.m. through November 23rd. Preview tickets are free and regular run tickets are $20 or pay what you can. For more information, and to purchase tickets please visit silenttheatre.com.

Starring Brendan Balfe*, Mark Bjorkquist, Robyn Coffin, Terilyn Eisenhauer, Danny Ferenczi, Lauren Fisher*, Mikey Gray, Gillian Hastings*, Victor Holstein*, Diane Honeyman, Curtis M. Jackson*, Zoe Pike, Elliot Taggart*, June Thiele, Dina Marie Walters, Allie Wessel





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You