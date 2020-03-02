Sideshow Theatre Presents the World Premiere of PRO-AM At Victory Gardens Theater

Sideshow Theatre Company is pleased to conclude its 2019-20 season with the world premiere of Brynne Frauenhoffer's brash, incisive comedy Pro-Am, directed by artistic associate Regina Victor*, playing May 17 - June 21, 2020 at Victory Gardens Richard Christiansen Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at www.victorygardens.org, by calling (773) 871-3000 or in person at the Victory Gardens Box Office.

Most careers don't last longer than three months in Miami's professional-amateur porn scene. But that's about to change when rising star Chloe Kendall meets the driven trans performer Nastasia. The girls are doing it for themselves now, and for the first time, people won't just be watching them - they'll be paying attention.

Comments artistic director Jonathan L. Green, "We are so happy to have Brynne and Regina teamed up again after this play was commissioned and developed in our Freshness Initiative program. Both of these artists are brilliant, witty and cutting, and I know they will bring Pro-Am to thrilling life."

The production team includes Sydney Lynne Thomas (scenic design), Jos N. Banks (costume design), Sim Carpenter (lighting design), Matt Reich (sound design, composer), Emma Cullimore (props design), Catherine Miller (dramaturg), Greg Geffrard (assistant director), Ellen Willett* (production manager) and Alexandra Oparka (stage manager).

Pro-Am was commissioned and developed by Sideshow Theatre Company.

*Denotes Sideshow company member





