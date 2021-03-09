Sideshow Theatre Company to Present HOUSE PARTY SERIES

Sideshow Theatre Company is pleased to continue its all-virtual 2021 season with the launch of the Sideshow House Party Series, five virtual readings by some of the company's favorite playwrights - each followed by an interactive celebration - playing March 19 - September 17, 2021.

Scattered throughout the calendar year, Sideshow will broadcast five readings of plays we love, written by playwrights they love. Every party has to have a theme, darling, and Sideshow will not disappoint. A play is an event, and so each play will have a customized party experience to bring the audience together even when we're apart.

The Sideshow House Party Series kicks off with Thin Mints, written by Ellen Steves and directed by Associate Artistic Director Justin J. Sacramone* streaming Friday, March 19, 2021 at 7 pm CST at sideshowtheatre.org/houseparty and the company's Twitch channel. Tickets for all House Party readings are pay-what-you-can (suggested $10) and on sale now. Please visit sideshowtheatre.org/houseparty to RSVP.

The cast of Thin Mints includes company members Helen Joo Lee* (Drambley), Krystal Ortiz* (Dakota) and Sarah Price* (Marjorie) with Anah Ambuchi (Molly), Elena Maria Cohen (Scoutmaster Hardwick), Gabriela Diaz (Casper), Kayla Forde (Sandy), Evelyn Reidy (Kennedy) and Shariba Rivers (The Mallard).

Thin Mints follows a troop of Bonfire Girls during a five-day woodland jamboree as they prepare for an important election. At the end of the retreat, one scout will be chosen to take over the Troop. The girls use torture, terror, and trauma to claw their way to the top... but who is really pulling the strings? The play scores 100% on the Bechdel Test and offers a warped perspective on the consequences of a community governed by abuse and manipulation.

The production team includes Zach Barr and Justin J. Sacramone* (editing), Aimee Caron and Justin J. Sacramone* (casting) and Catherine Miller (casting consultant).

Comments Sideshow Artistic Director Regina Victor*, "The best digital events I've been to have all placed a big emphasis on creating community and joy. Just because we're isolated doesn't mean we have to be alone! The House Party Series is something we hope to continue when we're back in person, and recreates the vibe of showing up to someone's house for a kickback to hear a new play. These living room gatherings were my favorite part of any new play creative process. So why not bring the play and the party to your living room?"