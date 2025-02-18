LOBBY HERO Extended At Shattered Globe Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shattered Globe Theatre has added a one-week extension for its current hit production of Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero.Â Originally scheduled to close March 1, Lobby Hero will now run through Sunday, March 8. Shattered Globe has also added a 2 p.m. matinee this Saturday, February 22.

Charm, romance and humor abound in this 2001 comedy by Kenneth Lonergan, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of Manchester by the Sea. The story is set in a mid-rise apartment lobby in Manhattan, where a rudderless security guard, his demanding supervisor, a rookie cop, and her veteran partner are forced to navigate the question of whether doing the wrong thing for the right reason can ever be justified. Confronting complex moral dilemmas, their choices reveal the blurred lines between right and wrong.

Shattered Globe Artistic Producer Nate Santana directs. The cast features SGT Ensemble Member Adam Schulmerich as Bill, with Emma Jo Boyden as Dawn, Elliot Esquivel as Jeff and Terence Sims as William. The Production Team includes JosÃ© Manuel DÃ­az-Soto (set designer), Uriel Gomez (Costume Designer), Ellie Fey (lighting designer), Mariah Bennett (props designer), Chris Kriz (sound designer), Greg Poljacik (fight director), Sammi Grant (dialect coach), Julia Farrell Diefenbach (dramaturgy), Isabelle Valet (assistant stage manager), Lucy Whipp (production manager), Ronald Hale (technical director) and Tina Jach (production stage manager). ï»¿

Performances now run through March 8: Thursday, Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Exception: No 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 7. Performances are $15-$52.

Theater Wit is located at 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Purchase tickets online at SGTheatre.org, call the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150, or purchase in person at Theater Wit. For group discounts, email groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or call (773) 770-0333.

