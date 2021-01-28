Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Send a Valentine Puppet-Gram from the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival

The Chicago Puppet Festival launched its Pop-Up Puppet-Gram service last spring and has since dispatched more than 150 Puppet-Grams.

Jan. 28, 2021  
Send a Valentine Puppet-Gram from the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival

Send your Valentine some love...with strings attached...with a Valentine Pop-Up Puppet-Gram from the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival. Traveling puppeteer Mark Blashford, accompanied by Chicago's favorite doorstep marionette, has created an original Valentine themed Pop-Up Puppet-Gram, and is now booking appointments every weekend in February.

So, send the one you love -- or that friend who could use a little extra love and joy this month - a Valentine Puppet-Gram. Not only will they get a personal message of love, performed live right at their doorstep, but each recipient is gifted an original watercolor painting and a traditional red rose at the conclusion of the show.

Valentine Puppet-Grams are on sale now and easy to order via the Chicago Puppet Festival's website, chicagopuppetfest.org.

Just pick a day and time: Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., February 5-7, February 12-14, February 19-21 and February 26-28. But book early, as appointments are limited and first come, first served. The delivery fee is $75.

The Chicago Puppet Festival launched its Pop-Up Puppet-Gram service last spring and has since dispatched more than 150 Puppet-Grams to front porches, apartment lobbies, back yards and private events throughout the city.

In February, Blashford will offer lobby, entryway, and garage performances at the discretion of the Valentine Puppet-Gram recipient. As always, he will be masked and maintain social distancing throughout his performance.

For the latest updates, visit chicagopuppetfest.org, follow the festival on Facebook at facebook.com/ChicagoInternationalPuppetTheaterFestival, on Instagram at instagram.com/chipuppetfest and on Twitter @ChiPuppetFest.

Follow Mark Blashford's work on Instagram: @rootstockpuppet.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams 1/30 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams 1/30 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
Jessica Vosk On Demand
Jessica Vosk On Demand

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows
Definition Theatre Announces Amplify Showcase Of Short Plays Photo

Definition Theatre Announces Amplify Showcase Of Short Plays

VIDEO: Joffrey Academy of Dance Director Raymond Rodriguez Talks Bringing Diversity to Dan Photo

VIDEO: Joffrey Academy of Dance Director Raymond Rodriguez Talks Bringing Diversity to Dance Classes

Seven Chicago-Based Tap Artists Receive Annual Unrestricted Grant Offering Support Due to Photo

Seven Chicago-Based Tap Artists Receive Annual Unrestricted Grant Offering Support Due to COVID-19

The Actors Gymnasium Opens Third Teaching Studio In Noyes Cultural Arts Center To Support Photo

The Actors Gymnasium Opens Third Teaching Studio In Noyes Cultural Arts Center To Support Expanded Curriculum


More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Cyrano Theatre Company to Present 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
  • FIGHT FOR THE SPOTLIGHT All-Alaska Talent Competition Launches
  • Community Artist Projects Underway With COVID Radio