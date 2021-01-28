Send a Valentine Puppet-Gram from the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival

Send your Valentine some love...with strings attached...with a Valentine Pop-Up Puppet-Gram from the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival. Traveling puppeteer Mark Blashford, accompanied by Chicago's favorite doorstep marionette, has created an original Valentine themed Pop-Up Puppet-Gram, and is now booking appointments every weekend in February.

So, send the one you love -- or that friend who could use a little extra love and joy this month - a Valentine Puppet-Gram. Not only will they get a personal message of love, performed live right at their doorstep, but each recipient is gifted an original watercolor painting and a traditional red rose at the conclusion of the show.

Valentine Puppet-Grams are on sale now and easy to order via the Chicago Puppet Festival's website, chicagopuppetfest.org.

Just pick a day and time: Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., February 5-7, February 12-14, February 19-21 and February 26-28. But book early, as appointments are limited and first come, first served. The delivery fee is $75.

The Chicago Puppet Festival launched its Pop-Up Puppet-Gram service last spring and has since dispatched more than 150 Puppet-Grams to front porches, apartment lobbies, back yards and private events throughout the city.

In February, Blashford will offer lobby, entryway, and garage performances at the discretion of the Valentine Puppet-Gram recipient. As always, he will be masked and maintain social distancing throughout his performance.

For the latest updates, visit chicagopuppetfest.org, follow the festival on Facebook at facebook.com/ChicagoInternationalPuppetTheaterFestival, on Instagram at instagram.com/chipuppetfest and on Twitter @ChiPuppetFest.

Follow Mark Blashford's work on Instagram: @rootstockpuppet.