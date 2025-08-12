Sarah Daniels, Heath Saunders and More to Star in GLÜ at Timber Lake Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning Friday, August 22, the TIMBER LAKE PLAYHOUSE will host the world premiere of the brand new, original musical, GLÜ, with performances continuing through Sunday, August 31.

GLÜ is an uplifting musical that proves the perfect bond isn’t always easy to find, but surrounding yourself with good people can certainly hold you up when life pulls you down. Lizzy Glühen finds herself in a sticky situation when she inherits the family adhesives business. Will she sell the company for the money or stick to it like her grandfather would have done?

This new musical is written by the dynamic team of Jake Lockwood and Alexander Sage Oyen with orchestrations by JT KAUFMAN and stage direction by TOMMY RANIERI. The show features musical direction by MATTHEW SURICO and associate direction by RACHEL DA SILVA.

Shares Director and TIMBER LAKE PLAYHOUSE Artistic Director TOMMY RANIERI, “The most thrilling part of my job is giving a new musical its first heartbeat in front of a live audience. With the Andy Bro New Works Program, we produce world premieres at full scale, so writers see their work in the conditions it was meant for. GLÜ is the kind of show that proves a premiere here in Mount Carroll can echo far beyond Illinois.”

Adds show co-creator Alexander Sage Oyen, “GLÜ is a story about connection and trust for people in a small community. In these current times of division and disingenuous arguments, telling a story about those things almost feels subversive. But with GLÜ what I really love is that there’s truly something in it for everyone. And Jake’s script is absolutely bonkers!!”

The cast features performances by Sarah Daniels as Lizzy, Heath Saunders as Tyler, NIA CHAVIS as Leona, SAM O’NEILL as Kevin, EMMA THERIOT as Meredith, ANTHONY SCARPONE as Otto, DREW PEREZ HARRIS as Mike, DARCIE A. HINGULA as Mary, and KATE MCQUILLAN as Margo.

GLÜ includes scenic design by Jonas Harrison, costume design by MATTHEW ROBERT CARL, lighting design by ALEXANDER LE VAILLANT FREER, and properties design by FINLEY FIELDS.

GLÜ is the first recipient of TIMBER LAKE PLAYHOUSE’s Andy Bro New Works Program, which honors the theatre’s founding spirit by giving select Resident Company members the opportunity to originate roles in world premiere productions alongside established professionals and mid-career writers.

