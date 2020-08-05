Sana Selemon Named New Executive Director of BoHo Theatre in Chicago

Selemon joined the company in 2019 and has performed in the company’s productions of 110 in the Shade and Big Fish.

Sana Selemon is the new executive director of BoHo Theatre in Chicago. Selemon joined the company in 2019 and has performed in the company's productions of 110 in the Shade and Big Fish.

"I cannot express how excited I am to have Sana as part of the leadership team at BoHo," said director Stephen Schellhardt in a statement. "She believes in our mission, encompasses our core values, and has a clear vision for BoHo's future. She brings both a passion for the arts and a strong sense of how to build caring, compassionate organizational structure. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with her on all of our upcoming projects."

Selemon is an actor, dialect coach, and teaching artist from Columbus, Ohio. She attended Ohio University and graduated with a BFA in Acting and minor in sociolinguistics. Sana has worked with BoHo Theatre, Pegasus Theatre, American Blues Theatre, Definition Theatre, Lifeline Theatre, Pride Films and Plays, First Floor Theater, and is a member of SAG-AFTRA.

"I also bring my personal and professional experiences as a Black woman in the industry, this in a time where that perspective is deeply needed in leadership," said Selemon in a statement. "I firmly believe in the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against injustice across America. I was raised to give back to my community and I can think of no better way than to combine my love of theatre and BoHo with the opportunity to bring equitable change to Chicago storefront theatre."

