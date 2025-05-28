Sammy Obeid and More to Perform at The Den Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​The Den Theatre has revealed upcoming July 2025 shows at the theatre's Wicker Park stages, including Sammy Obeid July 5 - 6; Martin Amini July 10 - 12; An Evening With Masood Boomgaard & Self-Help Singh on July 13; Jane Wickline & Liva Pierce Present: “Dukes” on July 15; and Gaspare Randazzo on July 31.

Sammy Obeid

Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets: $31 - $65

Lebanese-Palestinian American comedian Sammy Obeid was born in Oakland, California, and double majored in business and mathematics at UC Berkeley before turning down a job at Google to pursue stand-up comedy.

Now the host of 100 Humans on Netflix, Obeid has also appeared on NBC's Last Comic Standing and America's Got Talent, as well as Conan on TBS. He is best known for his world record of performing comedy 1,001 nights in a row—a feat featured in both Time magazine and The New York Times.

Martin Amini

Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, July 11, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35 General Admission

Martin Amini is a stand-up comic based in Los Angeles and born and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. Amini draws comedic inspiration from his diverse heritage, crafting a unique blend of humor that resonates universally. Growing up with an Iranian father and a Bolivian mother, Amini's multicultural background provides rich material for his stand-up routines, creating an engaging comedic experience.

In addition to exploring his heritage, Amini infuses his comedy with insights from his own experiences of marriage, offering hilarious commentary on relationships that audiences can personally relate to. Moreover, Amini occasionally plays matchmaker on stage, helping audience members find love amidst the laughter.

Beyond his work on stage, Amini is also the founder of Room 808, a vibrant comedy club run by comedians located in Washington, D.C. He is currently embarking on a three-continent tour, showcasing his distinctive brand of comedy to audiences worldwide.

An Evening With Masood Boomgaard & Self-Help Singh

Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $45

South African comedian Masood Boomgaard returns to the United States with his brand-new live experience, “An Evening with Masood Boomgaard and Self-Help Singh”—a unique double dose of hilarity, wisdom and wonderfully unapologetic real talk.

Best known as the mind behind the viral sensation Self-Help Singh, Boomgaard has built a cult following around the world with his deadpan delivery, mock-spiritual guidance and soul-crushingly honest advice. The Self-Help Singh character is a satirical take on the over-saturated self-help industry, offering painfully funny truths instead of feel-good fluff. Think Deepak Chopra—if he had zero interest in your success.

Now, in this new two-in-one comedy experience, fans will get more than just the Singh persona. For the first time on a U.S. stage, audiences will also meet the real Masood Boomgaard—comedian, world traveler and the man behind the madness. Boomgaard pulls back the curtain to share stories from his life, his upbringing in South Africa and his journey performing stand-up across more than 20 countries. Expect sharp insights, hilarious cultural commentary and behind-the-scenes tales from a career built on turning awkward truths into comedy gold.

This is more than a comedy show—it's a demotivational awakening with a deeply personal twist.

Whether you're a long-time disciple of Self-Help Singh or just someone who enjoys a good laugh at the absurdity of life, An Evening with Masood Boomgaard and Self-Help Singh promises a night of enlightenment, entertainment and existential despair—in the best way possible.

Jane Wickline & Liva Pierce Present: “Dukes”

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Following a sold-out DUKES mini-tour and Jane's Saturday Night Live debut, comedians Liva Pierce and Jane Wickline are returning to the stage together. Original sketches, songs and special guests... it's something completely new.

Jane Wickline and Liva Pierce, known together as DUKES, are a sketch comedy duo based in Brooklyn, New York. Wickline got her start on TikTok, amassing more than a million followers and starring in Stapleview's original sketch series. She joined the cast of Saturday Night Live for its 50th season and has already had several of her “Weekend Update” bits go viral.

Pierce has performed stand-up, improv and sketch across the country and recently made their off-Broadway debut as part of Ars Nova's ANT Fest. After training at The Second City in Chicago, Pierce moved to New York, where the duo founded DUKES.

Gaspare Randazzo

Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Gaspare Randazzo is a New York City high school teacher in his 13th year in the classroom. When he's not teaching, Randazzo tours the country performing stand-up comedy, sharing stories about life as an educator and his experiences with students from all walks of life.

In addition to teaching and comedy, Randazzo recently starred in the Netflix show The Trust and co-hosts The Social Studies Podcast alongside Joe Dombrowski. He is active on all social media platforms under the handle @StandUpRandazzo.

