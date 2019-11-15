STICK FLY Comes To Writers Theatre February 2020

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, continues its 2019/20 Season with Stick Fly, written by Lydia R. Diamond and directed by WT Resident Director Ron OJ Parson. Stick Fly runs February 5, 2020 - March 15, 2020 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

The cast includes David Alan Anderson (Joe LeVay), Ayanna Bria Bakari (Cheryl), Eric Gerard (Kent), DiMonte Henning (Flip), Kayla Raelle Holder (Kimber) and Jennifer Latimore (Taylor).

The creative team includes Linda Buchanan (Scenic Designer), Caitlin McLeod (Costume Designer), Claire Chrzan (Lighting Designer), Christopher M. LaPorte (Sound Designer), Dominique Nadeau (Dramaturg), Sam Hubbard (Intimacy & Fight Director) and Tristin Hall (Assistant Intimacy & Fight Director). The Assistant Stage Manager is Rachel Lockett and the Production Stage Manager is David Castellanos.

Sibling rivalries and parental expectations come to a head as family secrets emerge during a weekend away that becomes more "interrogation" than "relaxation" in this witty and moving rollercoaster of a family comedy-drama.

What begins as aa??relaxing summer weekend on Martha's Vineyard escalatesa??when the LeVay brothers bring their newa??girlfriendsa??homea??to meet their affluent and imposing parents. But even as the newcomers find themselves under familial scrutiny, long-hidden familya??tensions bubble to the surface and by the end of the weekend, almost everyone at the Vineyard finds themselves under a microscope as they grapple with arguments about class, race and cultural expectations.

Lydia R. Diamond (Smart People) brings her gift for sharp dialogue, complex characters and relevant themes back to WT with this look at African-American elite aristocracy, social assumptions and family dynamics. Directed by WT Resident Directora??Ron OJ Parsona??(Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, East Texas Hot Links), this bitingly funny comedy is sure to keep you talking long after the lights have come up.





