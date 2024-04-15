STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Steel Beam Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steel Beam Theatre will present the heartwarming comedy-drama, Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. Directed by Pat Henderson, this production promises a delightful evening of laughter, tears, and Southern charm.

Steel Magnolias takes place in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where the local ladies gather for weekly appointments and to share the ups and downs of their lives. This all-female cast features Christy Doherty as the sassy Truvy, Alexus Buford as the sweet Annelle, Jami Johnson as the wise Clairee, Maggie Liston as the determined Shelby, April Noel as the loving M'Lynn, and Julie Utrup-O'Nan as the sharp-tongued Ouiser.

Understudies include Trace Gamache for Truvy and M'Lynn, and Audrey Gniech for Shelby and Annelle.

Steel Magnolias is a timeless story that resonated deeply with audiences when it premiered on stage in 1987. It was later adapted into a popular film starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, and Julia Roberts. Its themes are still relevant today.

Steel Magnolias runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from April 19 to May 12, 2024. Performances are at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Steel Beam Theatre is located at 111 W. Main Street in St. Charles, IL.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SteelBeamTheatre.com or by calling the box office at (630) 587-8521. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the endearing story of friendship, strength, and the power of women supporting women.

