STANZI POTENZA: HOT GIRL ACTIVISM Comes to the Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced Stanzi Potenza: Hot Girl Activism, featuring one stand-up performance on Thursday October 5 at 7:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 - $30) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Stanzi Potenza is a Boston Native now based in Los Angeles. She is a trained Actor, Comedian, and Digital Creator with a rabid fan base of over 5 million. Stanzi is known for her viral sketches, comedic commentary and as the host of the popular weekly podcast What Fresh Hell is This? She has worked with brands like Nikon, GoodRX, Spencer’s and many more.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $30 front row VIP table seating; $28 VIP table seating; $25 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.