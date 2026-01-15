SPLISH SPLASH: A DAY ON THE LAKE to be Presented by The Goodman’s Theater for the Very Young

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Goodman’s latest Theater for the Very Young production, Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake—a musical adventure developed for theatergoers ages 0-5 and their adult friends and family—begins performances next month.

Co-directed by Jamal Howard (The Lizard y El Sol) and Ellie Levine (Threshold's RAIN at Filament Theatre), Splish Splash was created in a collaboration with Northwestern University’s Imagine U, Northwestern undergraduate students and 2- to 5-year-olds from Total Child Preschool in Evanston. The cast includes Kylie Anderson (BOOK UP!), Sonia Goldberg (Kokandy Productions’ Amélie), Tina Muñoz Pandya (The Matchbox Magic Flute) and Michael-Ellen (Mikey) Walden (Refracted Theatre Company’s Tambo & Bones). The production will appear 12 times across two weekends in the Alice Center for Education and Engagement. Previous TVY productions include BOOK UP! (2025), The Lizard Y El Sol (2024) and In My Granny's Garden (2023).

Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake appears at The Goodman’s Alice Center over two weekends: February 28, March 1, March 7 and March 8 at 10am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm.

When the moon tumbles into the lake and breaks into pieces, it’s up to a brave crew of young sailors to help the Great Blue Heron and their friends—Crayfish, Beaver, Turtle and Yellow Perch—put it back together again. Through songs, puppetry and joyful hands-on play, little ones and their grown-ups will dive into an underwater world of wildlife, wonder and waves.

“Splish Splash reflects our deep belief that Theater for the Very Young is not a smaller version of theater, but a richly intentional art form in its own right,” said Clifford Director of Education and Engagement Jared Bellot. “In partnership with Northwestern University, we’ve created an experience that honors how young children learn—through sensory exploration, movement and shared discovery. This production is designed as a child’s first encounter with live performance: welcoming and filled with moments of surprise and delight. It’s an exciting example of what’s possible when artists, educators and young audiences are placed at the center of the creative process together.”