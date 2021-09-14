SOAR's Streeterville's Got Talent Competition Seeking Talent Submissions

Initially created as a virtual event to raise spirits and funds for Streeterville Organization of Active Residents (SOAR) during the pandemic in 2020, Streeterville's Got Talent 2nd Annual Fun-raiser is now accepting video auditions for this year's competition through Thursday, September 30. Anyone who loves Streeterville-including residents, business owners, workers, visitors and tourists-are encouraged to join in the community-focused entertainment competition, whether they sing, dance, tell jokes, play musical instruments, perform magic tricks or have any other talent they can share with the world.

To participate, competitors should upload a three-minute (maximum) video audition online at www.soarchicago.org. Contestants can be amateur or professional, but talent under age 18 must have parental permission.

After all talent videos have been collected by Thursday, September 30, SOAR's Streeterville's Got Talent committee will review submissions to narrow down to the top 20 contestants. Beginning Monday, October 4, videos will be available online for public voting to narrow down to the top 10 semi-finalists. A second round of public voting will commence on Thursday, October 14, further narrowing contestants down to three finalists on Friday, October 22. Each vote cast is a $5 donation to SOAR. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Chicago Police Department's Foundation. SOAR is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible as permitted by law. The winner of the Streeterville's Got Talent 2nd Annual Fun-raiser will be announced and awarded $1,000 at an event on Thursday, October 28, details to be announced.

SOAR would like to thank Streeterville's Got Talent 2nd Annual Fun-raiser's generous support, including presenting sponsor FirstService Residential; premiere sponsor Northwestern Medicine; founding sponsors Golub CIM, Lloyd Law Group and Lee and Sandy Golub; supporting sponsor Christine Foh; and good neighbor sponsors Related, Northwestern University and Chicago's First Lady.

For all information on the Streeterville's Got Talent 2nd Annual Fun-raiser, including rules and competition application, please visit www.soarchicago.org.