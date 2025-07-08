SING, SING, SING! CHICAGOLAND! With The Peppermint Patties to be Presented at Hey Nonny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One night only The Peppermint Patties will return to Hey Nonny for a Chicago themed cabaret featuring local talent.

Sing, Sing, Sing! Chicagoland! with The Peppermint Patties is accompanied by pianist Michael Oldham and features Anna Caldwell, Laura Emery, Daina Fischer and Nikki Krzebiot.

The 90-minute cabaret is a family-friendly, love letter to Chicagoland featuring all your favorite Patties songs with some new surprises! Travel through all four seasons as The Patties recount funny memories, heartbreaks, love stories, and lessons learned in the big city and its beautiful suburbs.

The program includes nostalgic throwbacks, musical theater gems, timeless jazz standards, and covers celebrating many musical genres.

The Peppermint Patties was founded in 2018, by Anna Caldwell, Laura Emery and Daina Fischer. They welcomed Nikki Krzebiot to the group in 2023. The show is accompanied by long-time friend and Pattie pal, Michael Oldham, one of Chicago's finest pianists and composers.

"Chicago is where The Patties came to life-and where we're still figuring it all out," says Anna Caldwell, co-founder of The Peppermint Patties. "This show is our take on what it feels like to live and make art in this city. We move through all four seasons with music, bits, and plenty of personality. Think of it as a musical nod to anyone who's ever taken the Red Line in January, argued about dibs or just really loves this place. We're inviting the audience into our version of Chicagoland and we hope it feels as familiar and fun to you as it does to us."