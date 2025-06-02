SCANDALOUS BOY Extended at Open Space Arts Through Late June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open Space Arts will present a three-weekend extension of its production of SCANDALOUS BOY, by David Atfield. The play, which is the story of the love between the emperor Hadrian and Antinous in pre-Christian Rome, will now play throughout the Pride Month of June and close on Saturday, June 28. It opened on May 23 to positive reviews and sellout audiences in Open Space Arts’ 25-seat theatre. Buzz Center Stage’s Sarz Maxwell said “HIGHLY RECOMMEDED …get online right now to buy tickets.” Mark Reinecke of AROUND THE TOWN CHICAGO said, “Jose Alexander Martinez as Antinous makes his acting debut with solid comedic gifts; demonstrative expressions, flamboyant eye and body movements; and cocky, confident arrogance." Matt Simonette of WINDY CITY TIMES called it an “effective interrogation of the power dynamics at the heart of any relationship. It is worth seeing.” The production directed by Benjamin Mills is performed in Open Space Arts’ hyper-intimate 20-seat theater at 1411 W Wilson, in Chicago.

Atfield’s play explains the context of the relationship between Hadrian and the much younger Antinous. In First Century, AD Rome, young men were often groomed by their mothers to become an “eronemos” (sexual companion) of wealthy male protectors. The relationship depicted in SCANDALOUS BOY thus has resonances for power-imbalanced couplings of any type – not just gay male relationships.

Mills’ cast is led by Jordan Gleaves as the Emperor Hadrian. Gleaves recently played the leading role of Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton in City Lit’s Jeff Award-winning production of August Wilson’s SEVEN GUITARS. Jose Alexander Martinez, who has served as Scenic Painter for such theatre companies as Timeline, Albany Park Theatre, and Theo Ubique, makes his Chicago acting debut in the title role of the “scandalous” Antinous. Jinyue "Yuna" Hu, seen recently in TUTA Theatre’s THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER, plays Antinous’ mother, Sabina. Antonio Cruz (BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE with The Imposters) is Lucius, Hadrian’s trusted advisor and former lover. Emiliano Flores is Marcellus, Antinous’ contemporary and boyfriend.

The Production Team includes Dylan Tye Davis (Set Design), Brett Morgan (Costume Design), Lex Newman (Lighting Design), Santiago Quintana (Sound Design), Christa Retka (Intimacy Coordinator), Tadhg Mitchel (Social Media Coordinator), Veronica Kloss (Graphics), and Marz Allswede (Stage Manager).





