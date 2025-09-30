RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Miz Cracker Will Bring CRACK-O-LANTERN to Buffalo Grove

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zombies, vampires, mummies—JD Vance! RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Miz Cracker returns from the dead with a ghoulish Halloween burlesque spectacular about the things that scare her most. Complete with celebrity gossip, pop-music mega-mixes and advanced-beginner dance moves, this show is non-stop laughs. And if you don’t think it’s funny, there’s a lot of sparkly costume-changes to keep you entertained!

Crack-O-Lantern celebrates All Hollow’s Eve the right way, featuring brand new stand-up, handsome dancers, and the spookiest monster of them all: a drag queen. Content warning: this show contains references to marriage.

Crack-O-Lantern: Things that Scare Me will play Saturday, October 25, 2025 (8pm) at Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center (225 McHenry Road).