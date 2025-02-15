Review: OVO CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at NOW Arena - A Celebration of Athleticism and Whimsy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cirque du Soleil has long been known for its awe-inspiring performances, blending daring stunts, stunning visuals, and a sense of wonder. OVO continues this proud tradition, offering a show that is both visually spectacular and athletically extraordinary. From the moment the performance begins, it is clear that the audience is in for an unforgettable experience. Led by the first woman to ever direct a Cirque performance, Deborah Colker, OVO delivers a masterful display of human excellence in gymnastics, acrobatics, and aerial artistry, all set against a vibrant and whimsical backdrop.

The visual appeal of OVO is a feast for the eyes, with each performer costumed as a different insect—ranging from butterflies to ladybugs to grasshoppers—each design more enchanting than the last. This imaginative concept enhances the fantastical atmosphere, creating a sense of wonder as the performance unfolds.

One of the standout acts of the first act is what I have dubbed the “Kiwi jugglers.” These performers showcase their remarkable skill by rolling and passing oversized, sliced kiwis with their feet while lying on their backs. Their flawless coordination, impressive stamina, and infectious energy leave the audience in awe.

In between these awe-inspiring displays of athleticism, the show introduces charming, comedic interludes featuring insect characters. The story centers around a blue, spindly insect who brings a large mysterious egg—“Ovo”—to the insect community. In the narrative, he falls in love and attempts to win the affection of his crush, with the help of a quirky green-haired companion.

Noteworthy performances include aerialists emerging gracefully from suspended cocoons, some performing in duet with exquisite synchronicity. Another highlight is a performer balancing on a slackline suspended within a large, tilting crescent, demonstrating remarkable focus and control. A contortionist leaves the audience speechless with her incredible flexibility, twisting and bending her body with the elegance of a living sculpture.

As the performance nears its conclusion, gymnasts dressed as lizards take center stage, launching themselves from trampolines to create the illusion of crawling up walls before bouncing back out with effortless precision. Their gravity-defying feats, including backflips and other high-flying acrobatics, continue to captivate the audience.

The lighting and set design of OVO seamlessly augments the onstage action, creating an immersive and visually captivating experience. The whimsical, larger-than-life flowers, webs, vines, and the iconic egg contribute to the show's tantalizing spectacle. Each performer's costume is meticulously crafted, showcasing a stunning array of insect-inspired designs, with vibrant colors that radiate brilliance and energy.

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO is a non-stop celebration of human physicality and artistry. In an era where entertainment is often consumed through a screen, it’s more important than ever to experience live performances that leave us breathless. OVO does just that, leaving audiences marveling at the sheer talent and creativity on display, and wondering, “How do they do that?” long after the performers take their final bow.

Reader Reviews