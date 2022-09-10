Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Drury Lane Theatre

Ken Ludwig's adaption of Agatha Christies's classic Murder on the Orient Express is the current production at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. Settle in your seat and enjoy this ride. Masterfully directed by Jessica Fisch and an absolutely stunning set by Andrew Boyce - well-deserved applause several times for the train interior - transports the audience to the 1930's in the lap of luxury. Also of note and not to be missed is the opening created by Anthony Churchill the projections designer. It's a show within a show. Even if you know the book or the movies, this is an evening of theatre not to be missed. Each character is brought to life by an exceptional ensemble of actors led by Larry Yando as Inspector Hercule Poirot. Fisch takes a different spin on the Inspector which gives one pause. Janet Ulrich Brooks (last seen as Ouiser in Steel Magnolias) plays a rich, loud American (anything worse than that?) and has the audience laughing all night but annoys the rest of the passengers. Sean Black plays the owner of the OE and tries to make sure that everything is running smoothly (we wouldn't have a story if it did). Obviously there is a murder. Poirot goes about his sleuthing while dealing with 8 characters who are a little over the top trying to dissuade him which leads up to the movement of discovery which everyone is waiting for.

Ken Ludwig's adaption totally works. There are moments of wonderful laughter which do not detract from the story. The costumes by Jessica Pabst, the lighting designed by Paul Toben and the music used courtesy of Mikhail Fiskel and Jeffrey Levin enhanced the production from beginning to end. It is typical Agatha Christie which people still embrace. Sometimes there is nothing like a classic to show us what endurance looks like. Drury Lane has done that and it should not be missed.