Review: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL at Music Theater Works At The North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You must always have faith in yourself.

Words spoken by the heroine in Legally Blonde: The Musical, the current production by Music Theater Works at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. It runs through December 29. It is based on the highly popular 2001 film of the same name. The book is by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Neil Benjamin.

It premiered in 2007 in San Francisco before it landed on Broadway. Director Mandy Modic and the cast of 28 bring this story to joyful life. Kristen Brianti’s costumes are a feast for the eyes. Yes, there is lots of pink. The set design, by Shane Cinal, and choreography, by MollyAnne Nunn, provided homages to the original production. The 13 piece orchestra, under the direction Linda Madonia, filled the theater with a vibe that continued through the entire show. Portraying Elle Woods is Kayla Shipman.

In the role of her ex-boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, is Daniel Rausch in his MTW debut. He is at Harvard Law School so Elle decides to enroll as well to get him back. She finds out Warner is now dating Vivienne Kensington, portrayed by Crystal Claros. One of the students she encounters is Emmett Forrest played by David Moreland. Rounding out this group is Enid, played by Ava Stovall in her MTW debut. They are in a class taught by Prof. Callahan portrayed by Korey White.

Elle is constantly being ridiculed for being legally blonde. She decides to change her hair color and goes to the Hair Affair which is run by Paulette Buonufonte, played by Khaki Pixley in her MTW debut. She convinces Elle to stay true to herself and not change her hair color. After receiving internships to work with Prof. Callahan, Warner, Vivienne, Elle, Enid and Emmett become involved in the murder trial of fitness guru Brooke Wyndham played by Amanda Handegan. The team proves that Brooke was not involved with anyone else and that she didn’t have a motive for murder. Later the interns are celebrating that small victory in Callahan’s office. He dismisses the others but has Elle stay.

He congratulates her and tells her she has instincts. He then forcibly kisses her and Elle slaps him. He fires Elle. She decides she needs to leave Harvard and go back home to Malibu. Elle goes to the Hair Affair to say goodbye to Paulette. Vivienne is also there and convinces Elle to stay. Elle gets rid of the lawyerly clothes and returns in her pink dress. When the trial begins, Brooke hires Elle and fires Callahan.

Elle is able to prove that Brooke is completely innocent of murder. Later Warner proposes to Elle because Vivienne broke up with him. Elle refuses him. Three years later, Elle is the valedictorian of her class. Later, in the near future, it is disclosed that Elle proposed to Emmett.

This story is definitely geared to young females. They do identify with it. It was apparent in the audience. It is about respecting yourself but also treating each other with respect. Believe in yourself. Have faith in others but ultimately, have faith in yourself. We all need to remember these important things. Music Works presents these ideas in an enjoyable and fun production. A nice way to ring out the year.

Reader Reviews