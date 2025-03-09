Review: GUYS AND DOLLS at Music Theater Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I got the horse right here…

Frank Loesser wrote those words. Abe Burrows (father of Cheers creator Jim Burrows) and Jo Sperling wrote the book which is based upon a story and characters created by the great writer Damon Runyon. The show is, of course, Guys and Dolls, the current production presented by Music Theater Works at North Shore Center for Performing Arts in Skokie through March 30.

It is not often produced. Under the direction of Sasha Gerriton, Damon Runyon’s fabled world becomes a dazzling reality. A side note: Runyon passed away before the original 1950 production with Robert Alda and Isabel Bigley opened on Broadway. Sky Masterson (Jeffrey Charles in his MTW debut), Nathan Detroit (the fast talking, energetic Callan Roberts in his MTW debut), Nathan’s long suffering fiancé of 14 years and dancer at the Hot Box Miss Adelaide (scene stealing Kristin Brintnall) and the Save-a-Soul mission Sergeant Sarah Brown (Cecilia Iole) are the four main characters.

The supporting characters are so integral to this story. Cary Lovett’s Nicely-Nicely Johnson brings down the house in the second act at the Save-a-Soul Mission. Bob Sanders’ Arvide Abernathy has a touching and lovely moment with granddaughter Sarah as he sings to her. David Geinosky (Benny Southstreet), Miguel Long (Rusty Charlie), Adam Raso (Harry the Horse), Ian Reed (the hilarious Lt. Brannigan) and Andrew Freeland’s Big Jule from Chicago – East Cicero!

The story is centered on Nathan trying to find a new place for his illegal crap game, Miss Adelaide wanting to marry Nathan, Sky making a bet that he can get Sarah to go to Havana with him and Sarah trying to fill the mission with sinners at a prayer meeting. Sky does persuade Sarah to go with him. Nathan uses the sewer for his illegal game. Sky makes a bet with all the gamblers that if he throws winning dice, they will show up at the mission. Sky wins and he takes the gamblers to the mission for the prayer meeting. The number of sinners at the mission impresses General Cartwright (Caron Buinis). As Adelaide and Nathan are trying to leave to get married, the mission band arrives with its new leader Sky Masterson. He and Sarah were married at the mission by Sarah’s grandfather. In front of all the guys and dolls, Nathan and Adelaide are married to the delight of the assembled group of Runyon’s Broadway characters.

How does a show have two show-stopping numbers in the same act? Choreography by Clayton Cross with an amazing group of dancers/singers and a great score being performed by the MTW Orchestra under the direction of Kevin Disch. That’s how. This is one of a handful of shows where the men outnumber the women and the music is really showcasing the male voice. The harmonies are exceptional. Ben Lipinski’s set design is old fashioned and says New York. The orchestra is above the set. The first row of seats are cocktail tables so that the audience is a part of the Hot Box club. The Havana scene feels tropical. Bob Kuhn’s costumes are true to the period. So many Fedoras and not one alike.

Guys and Dolls is a show to be seen and enjoyed. Vibrant, energetic and just fun. Sometimes an old fashioned Broadway show is needed. Guys and Dolls is that show.

Reader Reviews