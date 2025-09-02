Review: COME FROM AWAY at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to the Rock.

The town of Gander, Newfoundland, is called the Rock. The current production at Paramount Theatre is the emotional but uplifting true story Come From Away by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This is the story of the citizens Gander helping 7000 strangers during that horrible week following the attacks on September 11, 2001. US air space was closed so 200 planes coming in from Europe were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland. This show is referred to as a “nonstop flight so no intermission”. It runs through October 12.

Come From Away was one of the first Broadway shows to reopen after the pandemic. Under the direction of Jeff Award-winning Trent Stork, this story of strangers being welcomed under circumstances no one could have imagined, shows us the world as it used to be. The passengers came from all over the world: different languages, different faiths, different skin colors – even animals received loving care.

Everyone was welcome. Beulah Cooper (Abby C. Smith) opened her home as did others. She became very close with passenger Hannah O’Rourke (Soara-Joye Ross in a memorable Paramount debut). Beulah and Hannah have sons who are firefighters. Side note: Hannah passed away on August 10, 2025 at the age of 91. She and Beulah remained friends and in touch since 2001 and saw many productions of this show together. Each member of this ensemble of 16 plays different characters. Beverley the pilot (Andrea Prestinario) was the first female commercial pilot for American Airlines.

They tell brief stories of their lives and how they did not know what happened in New York. No one was told so they had no idea of where they were going. As Gander is getting ready for the arrival of 7000 strangers, they plan accordingly from food, medical and baby needs, where to house them.

The passengers stay in Gander the rest of the week. There are times when the stress overflows and words are spoken. They start bonding with each other and the residents. When the planes were able to leave, passengers and the residents see how difficult it is to say goodbye.

During the week, Hannah has not yet heard from her firefighter son. Before the end, we find out what happened to everyone involved, the good and the sad. Hannah’s son perished in one of the towers. A man and woman, who were passengers but did not know each other, became a couple (Ron E. Rains and Susie McMonagle).

They take a walk along the water and rain begins. Yes it is raining on the stage. To be honest, it was quite a relaxing moment. Before the cast leaves the stage, the musicians, under the direction of Kory Danielson, have been at the rear of the stage, are able to be front and center to play some uplifting music as the cast and audience clap and dance. It is a wonderful way to end this well told story.

The set designed by Milo Bue is used as multiple areas of the story from the planes to homes to school buses and to the outside with rocks. The lighting designed Greg Hoffman gives another dimension to this story. Kasey Alfonso’s choreography is joyous and fun. Everyone is having a good time.

This is an emotional story. It also gives hope to see how people can come together in a time of crisis. I believe we can still do that. The world changed on September 11 – for better and worse. It comes down to being kind and showing compassion. This show is a great reminder about that. Thank you Paramount.

