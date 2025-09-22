Review: ASHLAND AVENUE at Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ASHLAND AVENUE is a genial and charming play set in Chicago. Directed by Goodman Theatre’s Artistic Director Susan Booth, the Chicago setting of Lee Kirk’s world premiere certainly seems fitting for the opening of the theater’s centennial season. But this isn’t the kind of gritty, metaphorical “blood on the walls” kind of play often associated with Chicago-style theater. Instead, Kirk’s story about a Chicago family-owned business is much gentler.

Kirk’s writing is funny and his characters are vibrant — especially the central character Pete (Francis Guinan), who owns a TV shop on — you guessed it — Ashland Avenue. While Pete’s business was once a multi-chain enterprise, he’s now down to his last original location. His daughter Sam (Jenna Fischer) is ready to move onto the next chapter of her life with her husband Mike (Chike Johnson), but Pete seems reluctant to let go of his business and the community he’s tried to build there. Thus, much of the play involves Pete and Sam debating the future — he wants her to stay and take over the business; Sam longs to move to Los Angeles so she and Mike can pursue their career goals.



ASHLAND AVENUE is modest in scope, but Kirk’s dialogue and tight scenes keep the play moving at a nice pace. When I saw the play on Friday night, the two acts were about an hour each. Guinan, a staple of the Chicago theater community, is doing excellent work. Guinan’s Pete is both daffy and occasionally befuddled, but also manipulative when he wants to be — especially when it comes to his friendship with Jess (Cordelia Dewedney, lovely and emotional), a former employee who moved into his home due to challenging circumstances with her children’s father. It’s a strictly platonic relationship, but it’s clear that Pete sees in Jess and her kids the family unit — and grandchildren — he’ll never have with Sam.

I appreciate that many of Kirk’s lines are genuinely funny — the dialogue feels lived in. Guinan and Fischer have an especially delightful rapport. Fischer brings her signature gentleness and slight exasperation to Sam, but her Sam manages to spar with Pete without ever raising her voice. It’s a much more calm kind of toe-to-toe between Fischer and Guinan, but both have a clear understanding of what their characters want. While Mike is underwritten as a character, Johnson has a welcome and warm stage presence. He and Fischer play off each other nicely, and Mike often becomes an unknowing accomplice to either Sam or Pete — depending on who starts the argument.

While some of the core Chicago references feel outdated — and that’s probably a combination of Kirk having lived here years ago and Pete’s own references being outdated, too — the play captures the energy of the city and its small businesses. Kevin Depinet’s set has an immense amount of detail and really transports audiences into the chaotic mess of Pete’s shop.



While I won’t give away details, the play also concludes with a touching scene between Pete and a troubled young man coming in extremely hot (Will Allan). It’s a nice button that speaks to Pete’s core value of community and the essence he’s worried will be lost when his TV shop someday finally closes its doors altogether.

ASHLAND AVENUE is a warm and welcoming play, and the Goodman’s cast brings it vividly to life.

ASHLAND AVENUE plays the Albert Theater at Goodman Theatre through October 12, 2025.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg

