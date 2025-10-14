Rem-Andrea Beaty's Books Come To Life In TWUSA's Musical ADA TWIST, SCIENTIST & FRIENDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The McAninch Arts Center will present the TheaterWorksUSA production of “Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends” at 7 p.m., Friday, October 24. The musical is based on three books “Rosie Revere, Engineer,” “Iggy Peck, Architect,” and “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Naperville’s own Andrea Beaty with illustrations by David Roberts. Memory Tourist says of the musical, “With ‘Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends,’ they [TheaterworksUSA] have found one of their best works yet…It’s a heady hour of learning, but it’s also very entertaining.”

Immediately following the performance there will be a free 15-minute Q&A with New York

Times best-selling author of the Questioneers book series Beaty, and members of

the “Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends” cast.

Ms. Greer's classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers. Rosie Revere has big dreams. Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture. And Ada Twist's curiosity can drive her teacher crazy. On a field trip gone awry, they are faced with the ultimate test of their problem-solving skills that can only be conquered with teamwork. .

Beaty is the author of many children’s books, including the bestselling Questioneers series, “I Love You Like Yellow,” “Happy Birthday, Madame Chapeau,” and “One Girl.” The American Library Association and the Association for Library Service have included her works on their lists. This fall brings the release of her newest book, “Billie Jean Peet, Athlete.” For more information about Beaty and her books visit andreabeaty.com.

“Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends” is written by Lauren Gunderson, hailed by American Theatre Magazine as one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015 (book). Additional members of the design team include Bree Lowdermilk (music) and Kait Kerrigan (lyrics). The original creative team includes Peter Flynn (direction), Marcos Santana (choreography), Lloyd Kikoler (orchestrations), Dan Garmon (original music direction), Anne Mundell (set design) and Jenifer Caprio (costume design).

