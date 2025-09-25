Refracted Theatre Company Reveals Final Two Plays in THE SHORTLIST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Refracted Theatre Company has revealed the final two plays as part of the The Shortlist: A Refracted Festival, now playing through October 18, at the Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. The Shortlist replaces the previously announced Dream Hou$e, written by Eliana Pipes and is a festival including workshops and staged readings of possible future Refracted productions.

Refracted Theatre Company releases this statement with the announcement:

“Canceling Dream Hou$e was a difficult decision for our team. We had been eager to share this play with you and letting it go was not something we took lightly. But in making that choice, we were reminded of what grounds us as a company: our mission to create professional-caliber theatre in Chicago, our commitment to paying artists for their work, and our belief in the ensemble of collaborators who make Refracted what it is.

Rather than allowing this season to be defined by what we lost, we’re choosing to move forward in a way that celebrates our values and supports our community. Out of this moment comes The Shortlist—a new festival of workshops and staged readings, showcasing plays we’re considering for our seventh season in 2026.

The Shortlist is about more than just testing scripts. It’s a chance to gather with audiences, elevate Chicago talent, and share the stories that are inspiring us right now. These workshops are part of our process of season-building—and by joining us, you’re part of shaping Refracted’s future, too.”

The Shortlist 2025 lineup continues with:

LUMIN

Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

By Emma Gibson

Directed by Kenya Ann Hall

New Oleanna

Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

By Zach Barr

Directed by Katy Campbell

Everybody

Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

By Brandon Jacobs Jenkins

Directed by Amy Carpenter

Dance Nation

Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

By Clare Barron

Directed by Tova Wolff