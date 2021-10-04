Redline VR Brings Live, In-Person Halloween Frights With THE RAVEN'S CURSE: A Haunted Ravenswood Experience

Redline VR has announced their 2021 Halloween events, including a brand-new, live, in-person haunted experience, Raven's Curse: A Haunted Ravenswood Experience. Additional experiences include the OsoreVR Haunted House and good ol' fashioned VR Zombie Shooting. All experiences are available Friday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 31 and can be purchased individually or by purchasing a package.

Tickets for Raven's Curse: A Haunted Ravenswood Experience are $15.99 and include a tasting experience with two alcoholic beverages, two non-alcoholic beverages or two candy cups depending on age and preference. OsoreVR Haunted House and VR Zombie Shooting are available individually for $10 and $25 respectively. The full haunted experience package including admission to all three Halloween events may be purchased for $50 per person. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit RedlineVR.com.

Raven's Curse: A Haunted Experience, will invite patrons into a haunted site set 200 years ago when a doctor was driven mad and a town was driven out by a flock of relentless, bloodthirsty ravens hellbent on eating human flesh and changing the townspeople into their own. Once the town fell to the raven's, only inhabiting the mad doctor until his disappearance, the area became known as Raven's Wood, a place no one dare enter, until many years later when the townspeople forgot what had happened here and started moving in again. Some still say on the anniversary of his disappearance, you can see him guiding the ravens towards their next meal.

The fear is real with the OsoreVR haunted house, a VR walkthrough experience that will spook even the bravest of participants. This experience asks players to step inside the world of virtual reality for seven to 10 minutes and enter a haunted house you won't forget for a truly immersive horror experience. The VR Zombie Shooting allows participants to battle zombies in virtual reality with Arizona Sunshine individually.

Please Note: Proof of vaccination and a mask are required for all experiences. In addition, VR can be physical, so please dress appropriately with shoes that can move. If you can comfortably see 5 feet in front of you, glasses probably won't be needed. The headsets do comfortably fit over most glasses, but if you've got large frames, please consider contacts.

Event line-ups, reservations and/or a full menu of pricing may be found at RedlineVR.com or by calling 773.609.0056. Group sales and special events may be scheduled by contacting events@redlinevr.com.