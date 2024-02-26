Red Theater Announces Cast For HAMLET, Directed By Wyatt Kent

Red Theater will present its second show of the 23/24 season: Shakespeare's HAMLET, directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent, running April 26 - May 19, 2024 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. The production features Ashley Fox as Hamlet, Robert Koon as Claudius, Kelly Dupree Levander as Gertrude, Julia Rowley as Ophelia, Zach Bloomfield as Polonius, Reggie Hemphill as Horatio, and Ian Maryfield as Laertes, with an ensemble featuring Harrison Lampert, Mary Townsend Cahoon, Josh Razavi, Tatiana Pavela, and Tulsi McDaniels. Understudies include Tess Galbiati, Craig Duff, Aimee Kleiman, RJ Cecott, Matty Schnitker, and Stephanie Neurerburg.

Comments Red Theater's co-Artistic Directors Wyatt Kent and Clare Brennan: "Our 23/24 production of Hamlet places Shakespeare's classic tragedy in an intimate, in-the-round setting. We're thrilled to have textual powerhouse Ashley Fox as our lead, around whom a knockout cast brings this story straight into the current day. Our design team features some of the finest conceptual talent on display in Chicago storefront theater, including Jeff Award nominees Rose Johnson and Sebby Woldt. This spring, we can't wait to invite audiences to get up close and personal with your ghosts."

The production team includes Tessa Huber (Stage Manager), Sean William Kelly (Assistant Director), Rose Johnson (Scenic Design), Jamie Macpherson (Fight & Intimacy Design), Madeline Felauer (Costume Design), Derryll Lyall (Lighting Design), Sebby Woldt (Sound Design), Andy Cahoon (Technical Direction + Props Design), Meredith Ernst (Text Coach), Becca Holloway (Casting Director), and Clare Brennan (Producer).

Tickets

Tickets sales launch in March - sign up for Red Theater's newsletter at www.redtheater.org for early bird access.