Red Clay Dance Company to Present Winter Sharecase

Red Clay Dance Company (RCDC) engages its community by hosting a Winter Sharecase and Holiday Party Saturday, December 14 at 2 p.m. at Fuller Park Auditorium, 331 W. 45th Place, Chicago.



The performance features students of Red Clay Dance Academy, the official school of Red Clay Dance Company, and Red Clay Dance's Youth Ensemble. The Academy is committed to offering world-class dance training for youth, teens, and adults. Classes are open to students aged one and older from beginners to advanced dancers.



The gathering is also the culmination of an online series of commentaries this fall, entitled Words to Live By. Each post has focused on a different word that has importance and meaning for the RCDC community: Artivism, Glocal, and Community Engagement. The commentaries are available at redclaydance.wordpress.com. There will be a brief discussion on the series after the performance, followed by a holiday celebration with music, refreshments, games, and prizes.



Admission is free; RSVPs are required at redclaydance.com/performances. All programming is subject to change.



For more information about RCDC, visit redclaydance.com.





Red Clay Dance Company lives to awaken "glocal" change through creating, performing, and teaching dances of the African Diaspora-change that transforms cultural and socioeconomic inequities in our local and global community. Founder Vershawn Sanders-Ward conceived the idea of RCDC while on her first trip to Senegal, West Africa, when she became fascinated by the interconnectedness of dance and everyday life. The name Red Clay comes from her childhood memories of playing in red earth during her summers in Mobile, Alabama.



RCDC is supported by the Chicago Community Trust, the Alphawood Foundation, the MacArthur Fund for Arts and Culture at the Richard H Driehaus Foundation, the Lloyd A. Fry Foundation, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, the Springboard Foundation, the Polk Bros. Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.





