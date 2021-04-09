Raven Theatre's TAKE FLIGHT SUMMER CAMP Returns For Virtual Sessions In 2021

Raven Theatre will present Take Flight Summer Camp 2021: Running Wild with Roald Dahl, two virtual training sessions in theatre arts for kids ages 8 - 14 running August 2 - 13 and August 16 - 27, 2021. This year, Raven celebrates Dahl's wondrous works, as students learn about the mysterious ways of The Witches and take to the sky with James and the Giant Peach! Kids from across the country are invited to join the online fun!

Great for beginners looking to learn the basics of performance or more advanced actors looking to hone their skills, Raven's team of professional teaching artists will help kids feel the confidence to contribute to the artistic process and the courage to try something new. Over the course of two weeks, campers will create their own virtual theatrical adaptations inspired by Dahl's adventures.

To participate, students will need access to a computer or tablet, a good Wifi connection, basic knowledge of the Zoom app, and an open and creative mind! Limit 16 students per class.

To register, please visit www.raventheatre.com/education/camps. Early bird registration: $300 per session available through Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Regular fee: $325 per session. For additional information, e-mail mechelle@raventheatre.com.

Take Flight Summer Camp 2021 Sessions:

August 2 - 13, 2021 from 10:30 am - 2 pm

Session 1: The Witches by Roald Dahl (ages 8 - 14)

Teaching artist: Dana Murphy

A young boy learns from his grandmother that witches are indeed real, and they don't like children! In fact, they really don't like children. Witches despise, loathe and detest children! Unfortunately for the rest of the world, it's hard to tell a witch from a non-witch, because they're really good at disguising themselves. So this brave young boy and his grandmother go on an epic adventure to battle the witches and save the children of the world. Note: While some of this material can be scary, content will be adjusted to the ages of the camp.

August 16 - 27, 2021 from 10:30 am - 2 pm

Session 2: James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl (ages 8 - 14)

Teaching artist: Bella Coehlo

Orphaned and friendless, James Henry Trotter lives with his two horrid aunts, Spiker and Sponge. Life there is miserable, until James accidentally drops some magic crystals by the old peach tree and very strange things start to happen. The peach at the top of the tree begins to grow, and before long it's as big as a house. Inside, James meets a crew of oversized friends - Grasshopper, Centipede, Ladybug, and more. With a snip of the stem, the peach starts rolling away, and the great adventure begins!