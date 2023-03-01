Raven Theatre Presents THE OCTOBER STORM

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run May 11 – June 25, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Raven Theatre, Chicago's newest Equity-affiliated theatre, will conclude its 40th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of The October Storm, by Joshua Allen, a follow up to Allen's smash-hit The Last Pair of Earlies. Directed by Malkia Stampley, this riveting and edgy new drama set in the 1960s on the South Side of Chicago plays May 11 - June 25, 2023 in Raven's newly-dedicated, 85-seat Johnson Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Casting will be announced shortly. Single tickets are now on sale at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Monday, May 15 at 7:30 pm.

It's the fall of 1960 on Chicago's South Side. Rain pounds the city, but the real storm rages in the basement apartment where landlady Mrs. Elkins lives with her teenage granddaughter Gloria. Mrs. Elkins is a widow, and Gloria is essentially an orphan. For better or worse, all they have is each other. But when Louis, a troubled war vet, walks into their already fraught lives looking for shelter, both literal and figurative, the emotional whirlwind he sets off will change all their lives forever.

Comments Director Malkia Stampley, "It is an honor to work with Chicago native playwright, Joshua Allen, on his second Chicago production. Joshua has captured the beauty and complexity of what change - and the resistance to it - looks like in a 3-flat building in 1960, southside Chicago, where a Black grandmother is determined to keep control of the home and protect her granddaughter. Allen's characters are familiar, and I love that no one escapes the October storm of change and growth in the play. I'm thrilled to make my debut at Raven Theatre and to work with this amazing cast and designers."

The production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (Scenic Designer), Alex Rutherford (Costume Designer), Jared Gooding (Lighting Designer), Christopher Kriz (Sound Designer), Megan Pirtle (Wig Designer), Jyreika Guest (Intimacy Director), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), Christian Bufford (Assistant Director), Chloe Jackson (Dramaturgical Consultant), Nick Chamernik (Master Electrician), Isabel Patt (Stage Manager) and Vibyana Sacluti (Assistant Stage Manager).

COVID-19 safety: Raven Theatre will require patrons to wear a face mask at all times inside the building (when not eating or drinking in the lobby). The theatre will no longer require patrons to provide proof of vaccination to attend a production. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please contact the box office to reschedule your tickets free of charge. For all of Raven's current COVID-19 protocols, visit raventheatre.com/covid-19.




The Countdown To Lyric Opera Of Chicagos Wine Auction 2023 Begins Photo
The Countdown To Lyric Opera Of Chicago's Wine Auction 2023 Begins
After a five year hiatus, Lyric Opera of Chicago is back this Spring with Wine Auction 2023, on May 13. Named a 'Top Charity Wine Auction' by Wine Spectator Magazine, the famed event is returning with its most lavish year yet, with all proceeds from making a profound contribution to Lyric's ability to present the joy of live performance through the wonder of grand opera.
Video: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre
Get a first look at footage of Big Fish at Marriott Theatre starring Alexander Gemignani and more.
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Michael Yo on The Heath Mainstage in March Photo
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Michael Yo on The Heath Mainstage in March
The Den Theatre will present comedian Michael Yo for two stand-up performances on Friday, March 31 at 7:15 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Casting Announced For First Floor Theaters HATEFUCK at The Den Theatre Photo
Casting Announced For First Floor Theater's HATEFUCK at The Den Theatre
First Floor Theater will conclude its Tenth Season with the Chicago premiere of Rehana Lew Mirza's Kilroys'-lauded hit Hatefuck, directed by Arti Ishak, playing May 5 – June 10, 2023 at The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

