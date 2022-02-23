Raue Center School For The Arts Launches New Summer Camp Series

Raue Center School For The Arts has announced a brand new summer camp series-aptly named Camp RCSA-for young performers looking to further (or even begin) their arts education in live performance.

"So proud of the team! The pandemic decimated our educational efforts-down from 25,000 students to 3,000 students during the pandemic. We look to bounce back with core standards of safety, inclusion, and a rigorous, intellectually challenging curriculum. We'll have a lot of different programs this summer and the camps are a great entry for any student. Camp RCSA grows from our core belief of wanting to help families form young people who are well prepared for careers and who will be assets to their communities," says Raue Center's Executive Director, Richard Kuranda.

This exciting new summer program will focus on all aspects of live theatre (acting, movement, dance, and vocal technique), fostering students' creativity and talent, and helping them develop as young performers. The counselors and staff hired by RCSA are professional Chicagoland actors and technicians. Students will learn performance fundamentals in the classroom then put those skills into practice for an audience with a wrap-up performance on Raue's outdoor Arts On The Green space, located at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake. To further the educational element of the program, Camp RCSA has adopted the "Page to Stage" theme for the summer, granting students the opportunity to perform songs and scenes inspired by musicals based on famous works of literature!

Camp RCSA will run four one-week camps throughout the summer: June 6-June 10; June 13-June 17; July 18-July 22; and July 25-29. These camps run 9am-3pm, Monday through Friday, and are recommended for Grades 2 through 8 (rising). All experience levels are welcome!

The summer fun doesn't stop there! RCSA is also proud to announce an extension of their popular "Little Stage Stars" program with Camp RCSA Jr.-a half-day camp for Grades K-1 from 9am-12pm! The youngest RCSA stars will spend a half-day playing games, learning songs and dances, and experiencing theatre in a fun, summer camp environment. This camp runs for one week: July 11-July 15.

High school students can look forward to the return of High School Musical Theatre Workshop-a two-week intensive musical theatre program for students ages 15-18 (rising freshman through graduated seniors). Led by RCSA favorite Amanda Flahive, a professional actor and teaching artist who's appeared in over 25 shows as an original ensemble member of Williams Street Repertory. This advanced, RCSA signature class, allows students to explore all aspects of classic and modern musical theatre, with a focus on the three core performance disciplines unique to the genre-acting, singing, and dance.

Risk. Explore. Create. Enrollment for these classes opened on February 22nd for RaueNOW Family Members and opens to the general public on February 25th. Visit https://www.rauecenter.org/education/ for more information on enrollment and financial aid. For specific questions regarding enrollment, email rcsaeducation@rauecenter.org.

Raue Center currently requires masks for all patrons 2+. For more information, visit rauecenter.org/covid/. For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.

More information and tickets are available by visiting www.rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.