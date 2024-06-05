Raue Center School For The Arts Announces STATIC: NOISE OF A NEW MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center School For The Arts will present "Static: Noise of a New Musical," an original Morse code musical written and composed by Tess Rowan. Directed by Rob Scharlow, and with music direction by James Mablin, the production will run from July 12-21, 2024 at Raue Center For The Arts.

"Static" tells the story of a teenage girl named Maine who sets out on a mission to find her father, who went missing in the woods on the Appalachian Trail five years prior. Along with the help of local teen Charlie, Maine embarks on a detective mission to uncover the truth about her father's disappearance while discovering new friendships and family history along the way. The musical blends musical theater, folk-rock music, and Morse code to create an immersive and mystery-filled audience experience.

This groundbreaking production is the first musical to utilize Morse code as a method of dramatic storytelling, including cryptic Morse mode clues and secret messages embedded in the music. The cast and creative team at RCSA have spent five weeks workshopping the musical with writer and composer Tess Rowan, participating in its continued development.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Static: Noise of a New Musical' to our audiences," said RCSA Education Director Rob Scharlow. "Tess Rowan's unique vision has created a truly immersive experience that is both thrilling and emotional. We can't wait for audiences to experience it for themselves."

The production features a talented cast of actors, including students from RCSA, who will work directly with the playwright and alongside the school's directing staff. Rehearsals will begin on June 10, 2024, and will culminate with eight fully staged performances at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL. The stellar cast includes Larissa Beckman, Claire Capra, Connor Daley, Kate Hampton, Nora Hubert, Michael Rodriguez, and writer and composer Tess Rowan as Maine McAfee.

Tickets

Tickets for "Static: Noise of a New Musical" are on sale now and can be purchased at RaueCenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $10 for students (RaueNOW Members $17.50/ $7*). Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. For more information about RCSA and "Static: Noise of a New Musical," please visit rauecenter.org.

