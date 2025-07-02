Raue Center For the Arts to Present the Return of Teachers' Lounge Comedy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Raue Center For the Arts will present the return of Teachers’ Lounge Comedy, on Saturday, September 13 at 7 pm. The show will feature hilarious and talented comedians Ted Willson, Chris Schlichting, Jeanie Doogan, and Samantha Chiappone sharing their unique experiences, anecdotes, and frustrations about school life and being an educator.

Teachers’ Lounge Comedy is A+ comedy, where witty educators-turned-comedians let loose and poke fun at the ups and downs of their profession. From navigating the quirks of unruly students to tackling overzealous parents, these teachers-turned-comedians provide a light-hearted and relatable perspective on the joys and challenges of teaching, cleverly weaving together their experiences with sharp observations, witty one-liners, and amusing impersonations, leaving the audience in stitches.

Samantha Chiappone is a stand-up comic and single mom who's been making people laugh, sometimes on purpose, for the past two years. She's performed at Zanies, the Raue Center, and anywhere else willing to hand her a mic. Her comedy is honest, fast, and just a little too relatable.

Chicago native Ted Willson, co-host of the hit podcast That Checks Out, delights audiences across the Midwest with his hilarious, hard-to-believe true stories and endearing charm.

Iowa-based comedian and high school teacher Chris Schlichting brings a lovable, self-deprecating style that has landed him on Sirius Radio, Dry Bar Comedy, and the Bob and Tom Show.

Jeanie Doogan’s sharp, no-nonsense take on parenting, teaching, and American life—shaped by her South Side roots and 15 years in the classroom—makes her a standout on stages like Zanies and The Laugh Factory.

Host, veteran comic, and WGN Radio personality John DaCosse has shared the stage with comedy greats like Ellen Degeneres and George Lopez and serves as the curator of Raue Center’s popular Lucy’s Comedy series.

