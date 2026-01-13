Raue Center For The Arts Calls for Artists for 8th Annual 6x6 PROJECT Art Auction & Fundraiser

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raue Center For The Arts has announced a Call for Artists for the 8th Annual 6x6 PROJECT Art Auction & Fundraiser. Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in this popular community-driven celebration of creativity that supports arts education programs serving more than 20,000 students annually.

Artists may begin picking up blank 6x6 canvases starting January 5, 2026, with completed artwork due back by May 15, 2026. Canvases are available for a $5 donation, with artists eligible to receive up to two canvases.

New this year, artists are encouraged to complete an online registration form in advance to streamline the canvas pickup process.

“Each 6x6 canvas tells a story,” said Raue Center Board member Michelle Nowland. “Together, these small works make a powerful impact—supporting access to arts education while showcasing the creativity of our region and beyond.”

Participating Canvas Pickup Locations Include:

Abalabix Books – Crystal Lake

Creative Arts Inc. – Crystal Lake

Mainstreet Art Center – Lake Zurich

Material Things – Woodstock

Piano Trends – Crystal Lake

Raue Center Box Office – Crystal Lake

Reprographics – Crystal Lake Plaza

Artwork will be exhibited in one of two divisions: the Main Gallery or Kids’ Gallery (ages 12 and under). Awards will be presented in both divisions, including 1st–3rd Place jury-selected awards and a People’s Choice Award chosen by the public.

All submitted artwork will be featured in an online auction, with bidding opening June 13, 2026. The project culminates with a free public reception at Raue Center For The Arts on Friday, June 27, 2026, from 5:30–8:00 p.m., celebrating participating artists and announcing award recipients.

6x6 PROJECT 2026 Timeline

January 5 – May 1: Canvases available to artists

May 15: Completed artwork due back to Raue Center

June 13: Online bidding opens

June 27: 6x6 PROJECT Reception, 5:30–8:00 p.m. (free and open to the public)

Since its launch in 2019, the 6x6 PROJECT has raised more than $112,000 to support Raue Center’s educational programs, with artwork submitted by artists from across the country.

Complete guidelines, the online artist form, and additional details are available at rauecenter.org/6x6-project. Follow the 6x6 PROJECT on Facebook and Instagram for updates, sneak peeks, and featured artwork.

Questions? contact 6x6project@rauecenter.org.