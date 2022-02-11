Raue Center Announces New Home for School For The Arts

Just four months after launching the School For The Arts, Raue Center continues to see record class participation and interest. To accommodate this growth, they have recently announced a number of changes including the move to their new educational space and home for RCSA.

With a growing education initiative and in response to the Covid pandemic, Raue Center is committed to providing the youth of McHenry county more access to classes, training, and opportunities that allow them to work together. The isolation of the past three years has limited the available group activities and they hope to provide more in the future to help counter the negative impact of three years under various forms of lockdown.

Thanks to the generous support of the community, Raue Center is pleased to announce that its partnership with St. Mary's Episcopal Church has grown stronger than ever. St. Mary's beautiful campus provided the grounds for last summer's inaugural "Arts on the Green" series; a terrific slate of outdoor programming that featured amazing performers, terrific live music, and a dash of Shakespeare. The partnership brought so much joy and excitement that they immediately started looking for new ways to work together.