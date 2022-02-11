Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center Announces New Home for School For The Arts

pixeltracker

Raue Center is committed to providing the youth of McHenry county more access to classes, training, and opportunities.

Feb. 11, 2022  
Raue Center Announces New Home for School For The Arts

Just four months after launching the School For The Arts, Raue Center continues to see record class participation and interest. To accommodate this growth, they have recently announced a number of changes including the move to their new educational space and home for RCSA.

With a growing education initiative and in response to the Covid pandemic, Raue Center is committed to providing the youth of McHenry county more access to classes, training, and opportunities that allow them to work together. The isolation of the past three years has limited the available group activities and they hope to provide more in the future to help counter the negative impact of three years under various forms of lockdown.

Thanks to the generous support of the community, Raue Center is pleased to announce that its partnership with St. Mary's Episcopal Church has grown stronger than ever. St. Mary's beautiful campus provided the grounds for last summer's inaugural "Arts on the Green" series; a terrific slate of outdoor programming that featured amazing performers, terrific live music, and a dash of Shakespeare. The partnership brought so much joy and excitement that they immediately started looking for new ways to work together.


Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • RDT's REGALIA Offers Four Aspiring Choreographers the Chance to Create Work For RDT
  • National Tour of ANASTASIA to Have Drawing for Discounted Tickets
  • LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Opens at OPPA! This Weekend
  • Drag Icon BenDeLaCreme Announces Spring Tour