ROOTED World Premiere to be Presented at Bramble Theatre Company

Bramble Theatre Company will conclude its 2025 season with the World Premiere of Rooted, written by ensemble member Ben F. Locke and directed by Carol Ann Tan. Rooted will be performed at the Bramble Arts Loft from October 9 to November 2. Performances will take place Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm; previews will run October 9 to 12 before opening night on Monday, October 13 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 to $40, and can be purchased online.

In Rooted, a family of modern-day BIPOC witches resurrect a centuries-old spirit to help them save their ancestral home, only to discover they might not all agree on what "home" or "family" look like. This queer romantic comedy is about sisterhood, what we hold on to, and what's worth our sacrifices and magic.

The cast of Rooted will feature Stephanie Shum, Kylie Anderson*, and Aja Singletary* as the three sisters at the heart of the story, Gabriela Diaz as the ancient witch they resurrect to aid them in their quest, and Haley Bolithon* as one of the new neighbors who finds herself drawn to the coven. The understudy cast includes Christin Prince, Lily Lourigan, Maggie Kryszyn, and Zhanna Albertini. (*denotes Bramble ensemble members)

Rooted was developed by playwright Ben F. Locke* over more than four years, inspired by a drive to broaden the spectrum of roles available to theatre artists of color like themselves. Locke initially began writing scenes after a series of conversations with Anderson, Bolithon, Singletary, and Bramble's artistic director Karissa Murrell Myers, asking them about the sort of characters and plays they wanted to see on stage. From those seeds, Rooted was able to grow, eventually receiving a workshop and staged reading at The Understudy in March 2023, directed by Murrell Myers and featuring the same cast as the full production.

The production has grown more robust and polished over time, and its core message has become increasingly focused as well. "It's gone from this fun play about POC witches to a story about family, legacy, and the things we hold onto," Locke says.

In addition to playwright Ben F. Locke and director Carol Ann Tan, the creative team includes: scenic designer Delena Bradley, associate scenic designer Lucie Greene, Costume Designer Ophena de la Rosa, lighting designer Henry Toohey, sound designer Newt Schottelkotte, props designer Isa Noe, fight/intimacy designer Tristin Hall, assistant director Ebby Offord, dramaturg Dan Washelesky*, artistic producer Caroline Uy, production manager Jackson Mikkelson, technical director Juan Barrera Lopez, stage manager Adriana Rodriguez-Hemphill, and assistant stage manager Alishiana Uyao, with casting by Karissa Murrell Myers*.

Rooted will be the final production in Bramble's first full season at the Bramble Arts Loft, which opened in April 2024 in Andersonville. Additional details about Bramble's upcoming 2026 season will be revealed at the company's Season Announcement Party on Wednesday, September 10 at 5 pm.