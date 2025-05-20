RENT Begins Performances At Highland Park Players In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Highland Park Players will present RENT, Jonathan Larson's Tony Award–winning rock musical that redefined a generation. Bursting with heart, grit, and unforgettable music, RENT runs July 18–27 at the McGrath Performing Arts Center, 3424 Illinois Road, Wilmette. Showtimes are 7:30 PM on July 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26, and 2:00 PM on July 20, 26, and 27.

"RENT" is a powerful celebration of love in all its raw, real, and revolutionary forms. It's a story about the courage to be yourself, to speak out, and to find your community," says director Travis Monroe Neese. "This show has lived in my heart for years and bringing it to life with this incredible cast and community is nothing short of electric. Whether it's your first time experiencing it or your fiftieth, this production will move you, uplift you, and inspire you to live like there's no day but today!"

The cast includes Steven Labine (Mark), Roberto Mata (Roger), Catherine Rodriguez O'Connor (Mimi), Gabriel Levi (Collins), Kameron Rojas-Schueneman (Angel), Amanda Donohoe (Maureen), Taylor Morris (Joanne), and Agustin Quijije (Benny), alongside a powerhouse ensemble bringing the East Village to life with explosive energy.

The creative and Production Team include Bradley A. Rose & Scott A. Schwartz (Co-Executive Producers), Travis Monroe Neese (Director), Claire Dixon (Music Director), Todd D. Bulmash (Choreographer). Sydney Cox (Intimacy Coordinator), Chris Morgan (Production Stage Manager), Mary Nora Wolf (Costumer), Daniel Melendez (Sound Designer), Kurt Ottinger (Lighting Designer), Lindsay Mummert (Set Designer), Rick Doppelt (Assistant Producer).

“This is the kind of show that grabs you by the heart and doesn't let go,” says producer Bradley A. Rose. “We're thrilled to bring RENT to our stage. It's bold, it's emotional, and it's exactly the kind of theater that sparks conversation and connection.”

“This production is an invitation to feel deeply and celebrate fiercely,” adds producer Scott A. Schwartz. “Our cast, crew, and creative team have poured their souls into this show, and we can't wait for audiences to experience it live.”

RENT runs July 18–27 at the McGrath Performing Arts Center, 3424 Illinois Road, Wilmette. Showtimes are 7:30 PM on July 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26, and 2:00 PM on July 20, 26, and 27. Tickets on sale now at www.highlandparkplayers.org.

