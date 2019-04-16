Prop Thtr Names Peter Bucci New Managing Director

Prop Thtr is pleased to announce Peter Bucci will serve as the company's new Managing Director. Bucci succeeds Diane Hamm, who served from 2014 - 2018.

Comments Artistic Director Olivia Lilley, "From the age of 18, Peter Bucci has a track record of ambition, vision, and work ethic in the arts administration sector. He exemplifies the spirit of Prop Thtr and we are so happy to have him on our tight knit team."

Peter Bucci currently serves as the Custody Representative at Northern Trust Corporation in Chicago, as a liaison between external investment managers and Northern offices, overseeing trade and foreign exchange activity for client accounts, and assisting with periodic reporting. Prior to this position, Bucci acted as a consultant for a number of not-for-profit organizations, including the Italian Ministry of Economics' Trade Commissions of Chicago and Toronto. While earning his bachelor's degree in finance (concentrating in international and not-for-profit) and theater studies at DePaul University, Bucci established Springboard Theater Company as its Co-Founder and Artistic Director. During this time, he built the organization's mission and long-term strategy, focusing on accessibility and inclusivity. Previously, in Wakefield, Rhode Island, Bucci assisted in the growth of the Contemporary Theater Company through business outreach development and helped establish of the theater's first full-time performance venue.

About The Prop Thtr

Prop Thtr strives to redefine what theatre is for the 21st century. Prop Thtr produces and incubates new work, which includes new plays, devised work, director-driven re-imaginings of classics, adaptations, and other alternative forms. Prop Thtr works with makers of all ages, races, gender identities, abilities, and backgrounds. In the spirit of Chicago storefront theatre, Prop Thtr is committed to ongoing relationships with individuals and organizations that create work in diverse and inclusive spaces. We break open how we make, what we are making, and who is making.

PHOTO CREDIT: (left to right) Prop Thtr's new Managing Director Peter Bucci with Artistic Director Olivia Lilley. Photo by Matthew Gregory Hollis.





