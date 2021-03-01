Possibilities Theatre Company Announces Cast And Production Team Of THE DINING ROOM

Chicago-based Possibilities Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team for their Spring production of THE DINING ROOM by A.R. Gurney

The ensemble of six includes: Therese Harrold, Lewis R. Jones, Norah Flaherty, Taylor Wilkes, Hannah Boutilier, and Jordan Goode.

Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis will direct, with Sophia Deck as stage manager, Amanda Barth as dramaturg, and Zoey Laird as assistant director.

The Dining Room focuses on the stories of the vanishing upper-middle-class WASP community in the 20th century. Set in a singular dining room over several generations, the plot unfolds as multiple families, friends, lovers, and professionals navigate their tragic, funny, and existential dilemmas in the room over the decades.

"While The Dining Room focuses on a culture that has been absent in the United States over the last century, this story is still quite timely," Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis says. "Right now, most of us spend all of our days in our living spaces. Suddenly, our bedrooms are also are classrooms, offices, game rooms, playrooms, reading rooms, rehearsal spaces, dining rooms, and so much more. Additionally, we're going into a new era of living... as we reach the end of the pandemic, we're fixing issues of classism, racism, and health inequity in the United States-- our way of living isn't going to be the same after the pandemic is finally over. Audiences will recognize the importance of their spaces and the significance of the end of an era in our play."

The Dining Room will be presented live, over Zoom on April 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th at 7:30 PM CST. Tickets are being offered at a suggested donation of $15 per person. Each ticket reservation will come with a private Youtube link to a cooking show featuring an actor or production team member, and audiences are invited to make the meal along with the video, then eat it while watching the play-- creating an at-home dinner theatre experience!

For more information, you can visit the Possibilities Theatre Company Facebook page, or email possibilitiestheatrecompany@gmail.com.