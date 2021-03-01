Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Possibilities Theatre Company Announces Cast And Production Team Of THE DINING ROOM

The ensemble of six includes: Therese Harrold, Lewis R. Jones, Norah Flaherty, Taylor Wilkes, Hannah Boutilier, and Jordan Goode. 

Mar. 1, 2021  

Possibilities Theatre Company Announces Cast And Production Team Of THE DINING ROOM

Chicago-based Possibilities Theatre Company has announced the cast and production team for their Spring production of THE DINING ROOM by A.R. Gurney.

The ensemble of six includes: Therese Harrold, Lewis R. Jones, Norah Flaherty, Taylor Wilkes, Hannah Boutilier, and Jordan Goode.

Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis will direct, with Sophia Deck as stage manager, Amanda Barth as dramaturg, and Zoey Laird as assistant director.

The Dining Room focuses on the stories of the vanishing upper-middle-class WASP community in the 20th century. Set in a singular dining room over several generations, the plot unfolds as multiple families, friends, lovers, and professionals navigate their tragic, funny, and existential dilemmas in the room over the decades.

"While The Dining Room focuses on a culture that has been absent in the United States over the last century, this story is still quite timely," Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis says. "Right now, most of us spend all of our days in our living spaces. Suddenly, our bedrooms are also are classrooms, offices, game rooms, playrooms, reading rooms, rehearsal spaces, dining rooms, and so much more. Additionally, we're going into a new era of living... as we reach the end of the pandemic, we're fixing issues of classism, racism, and health inequity in the United States-- our way of living isn't going to be the same after the pandemic is finally over. Audiences will recognize the importance of their spaces and the significance of the end of an era in our play."

The Dining Room will be presented live, over Zoom on April 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th at 7:30 PM CST. Tickets are being offered at a suggested donation of $15 per person. Each ticket reservation will come with a private Youtube link to a cooking show featuring an actor or production team member, and audiences are invited to make the meal along with the video, then eat it while watching the play-- creating an at-home dinner theatre experience!

For more information, you can visit the Possibilities Theatre Company Facebook page, or email possibilitiestheatrecompany@gmail.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
TimeLine Hosts STEP INTO TIMELINE: BACK TO OUR FUTURE Gala Celebration Photo

TimeLine Hosts STEP INTO TIMELINE: BACK TO OUR FUTURE Gala Celebration

Metropolis Presents Virtual Online Performances Of Radio Classics With METROPOLIS: ON Photo

Metropolis Presents Virtual Online Performances Of Radio Classics With METROPOLIS: ON THE AIR

The Dance COLEctive Celebrates 25 Years Photo

The Dance COLEctive Celebrates 25 Years

Chicago Dramatists Announces Spring 2021 Classes Photo

Chicago Dramatists Announces Spring 2021 Classes


More Hot Stories For You

  • Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Holds 125th Anniversary Digital Celebration
  • City Theatre Receive Grant from The National Endowment of the Arts
  • August Wilson African American Cultural Center Announces New Details for AUGUST WILSON: A WRITER'S LANDSCAPE
  • Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces Spring Virtual Programming