Porchlight Music Theatre's TITANIQUE Now In Final Three Weeks

Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre have announced that the Chicago engagement of TITANIQUE, the award-winning musical comedy inspired by Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, will conclude its 16-week run on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

Fresh off its Lortel Award win for Best New Musical, TITANIQUE has thrilled Windy City audiences with its over-the-top humor, powerhouse vocals, and all-Chicago cast. Directed by Tye Blue and Porchlight’s Michael Weber, the production features choreography by Kasey Alfonso and music direction by Dr. Michael McBride.

Chicago’s all-local company includes Jeff Award nominee Clare Kennedy McLaughlin as Céline Dion, Adam Fane as Jack, Jeff Award winner Maya Rowe as Rose, Jackson Evans, Rob Lindley, Adrian Aguilar, Abby C. Smith, and Lorenzo Shawn Parnell, with vocalists David Robbins, Caroline Lyell, and Elaine Watson. Understudies include Jordan Douglas Ellis, Kaitlin Feely, and Peyton Thomas Schoenhofer.

TITANIQUE, co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, premiered off-Broadway in 2022 to critical acclaim and has since launched international productions in London, Paris, Toronto, Montreal, and Sydney. It recently celebrated its 1,000th performance in New York and won the 2025 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy in the UK.

What really happened to Jack and Rose that fateful night? Let Céline Dion set the record straight in this outrageous reimagining of Titanic—a musical fantasia featuring chart-topping hits like “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed live by a full band. TITANIQUE delivers heart, hilarity, and high notes in equal measure.

Tickets range from $45 to $105, with limited premium, digital lottery ($30), and $49 in-person rush seats available. Purchase tickets at BroadwayInChicago.com or in person at any Broadway In Chicago box office. Group sales (10+) available by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Learn more about the digital lottery and rush program here.

