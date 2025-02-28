Porchlight Music Theatre Reveals Cast for CHICAGO SINGS 30 YEARS OF PORCHLIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the cast for its annual fundraising concert celebrating Porchlight’s 30th anniversary, Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight, Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m., with a 5:30 p.m. reception, at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St.

Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight is co-directed by Porchlight’s Artistic Director Michael Weber and Producing and Casting Associate Frankie Leo Bennett with David Fiorello as music director and Morgan DiFonzo as choreographer. Attendees may experience the night with a main floor ticket, $200 per person, that includes table seating on the main floor and access to the pre-show cocktail hour with complimentary drinks and appetizer buffet before the performance or a back of the house ticket for $175 per person, that includes reserved highboy seating and access to a pre-show cocktail hour with an appetizer buffet and open bar. In addition, a limited number of box seats are available for sponsors.

Sponsorships are available now by reaching out to Kellie@PorchlightMusicTheatre.org and tickets are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight includes live performances by Chicago music theatre’s best loved artists highlighting three decades of Porchlight productions including Into the Woods, Dreamgirls, Sweeney Todd, Ragtime, A Chorus Line, Sophisticated Ladies, Cabaret, the presentation of the 2025 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago to Heidi Kettenring by last year's recipient Roberta Duchak and more.

Comments