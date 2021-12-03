Porchlight Music Theatre Presents A Staged Reading Of Paul Oakley Stovall's CLEAR

Porchlight Music Theatre's 27th season continues with a staged reading of Clear, book, music and lyrics by Paul Oakely Stovall+, additional musical contributions by Stew+(additional music,) Bayard Rustin (additional lyrics) and Nikhil Saboo (additional music) and directed by Kenny Ingram+, Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets are pay-what-you-can and reservations are strongly suggested. To make reservations or for more information go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Clear is a new, original musical from Paul Oakley Stovall, a Chicago-based artist who is currently performing as "Washington" in the national tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. Clear was born when he fused his personal life experience with his life-changing political odyssey as part of the Obama administration. He created Clear for everyone who wants to say yes to life, continue searching for joy and live in their truth.

Clear is a spiritual quest in a decidedly computerized time fusing music, memory and pure love to remind all how best to live life. It sings a tale of destiny, luck and the commonality of the human experience. From the slave castles of Ghana to the winding streets of Istanbul; from the banks of the river Seine to a star-filled night sky over the suburban Midwest, these storytellers continue to discover that change is inevitable and clear.