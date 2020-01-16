Porchlight Music Theatre Has Announced the Host and Cast for NEW FACES SING BROADWAY NOW

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the star of Porchlight's spring production, the Chicago premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday, A New Musical Cory Goodrich as the host of New Faces Sing Broadway NOW, directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller and music directed by Tom Vendafreddo; at Evanston at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Monday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and at The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario Street, Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets to each New Faces are $37 at SPACE and $60 at The Arts Club. The Arts Club performances include a pre-performance cocktail hour starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884.

Porchlight Music Theatre's hugely popular New Faces Sing Broadway series takes audiences on a musical journey from start to finish of an entire Broadway season. Peppered with photos and films of that theatrical year in an exciting multimedia presentation, trivia games with prizes, sing-alongs and more, in this edition, New Faces Sing Broadway NOW, host Goodrich introduces the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as a guide to the stars, songs and stories of this current season on Broadway including songs from Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical and more.

The cast of New Faces Sing Broadway NOW is Emily Agy, Alli Atkenson, Barry DeBois, Laz Estrada, Nina Jayashankar, Becky Keeshin, Christopher Kelley, Michael E. Martin, Sam Shankman and Jayla Wlliams-Craig. The stage manager is Sean Michael Mohler and sound board operator at The Arts Club is Warren "Levon" Jackson.

Goodrich hosts the latest New Faces Sing Broadway and was recently announced as the lead in Porchlight Music Theatre's spring Mainstage production, the Chicago premiere of Disney's Freaky Friday, April 10 - May 24, 2020 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. Disney's Freaky Friday is the newest musical comedy for the whole family and is based on the hit book and beloved films. Freaky Friday comes from the combined talents who created Once Upon a Mattress, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Next to Normal, American Idiot, High Fidelity, If/Then and Bring it On.

Many artists who have been part of the New Faces Sing Broadway series have continued their careers on television and local and national stages including Dawn Bless (Waitress-national tour), Katherine Bourne (Heartbreak Hotel), Kyrie Courter (Jeff nominee-Next to Normal), Gilbert Domally (Jeff nominee-The Total Bent), Andres Enriquez (Jeff nominee-A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Theo Germaine (Showtime's "Work in Progress"), Lucy Godinez (Marriott Theatre's Oliver), Emily Goldberg (Jeff nominee-A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Nicole Michelle Haskins (The Goodman's The Music Man), Michelle Lauto (Jeff winner-Spamilton), Yando Lopez (Jeff nominee-Spamilton), Henry McGinniss (Book of Mormon-national tour), Anthony Norman (The Prom-Broadway), Patrick Rooney (Les Miserables-national tour), Aalon Smith (Porchlight's Gypsy), Katherine Thomas (Jeff winner-Ragtime), Aeriel Williams (Court's Oedipus Rex) and Nicole Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke and Samantha Pauly (all heading to Broadway with Six).

ABOUT Cory Goodrich, New Faces Sing Broadway NOW, host

Cory Goodrich is making her Porchlight Music Theatre debut in Freaky Friday, A New Musical. Goodrich is a Jeff Award-winning actress for her roles as "Mother" in Ragtime (Drury Lane Oakbrook) and as "June Carter Cash" in Ring of Fire, (Mercury Theater Chicago). A five-time Jeff nominee, Goodrich is also a writer, artist and mother of two, a children's composer with her two award-winning CDs, "Hush" and "Wiggly Toes," and singer/songwriter with two albums: "W.O.M.A.N" and "Wildwood Flower" and producer of six volumes of "Season of Carols, Holiday Music to Benefit Season of Concern."

ABOUT Johanna Mckenzie Miller, New Faces Sing Broadway NOW, director

Since directing last years New Faces Sing Broadway 1941 with Porchlight Music Theatre, Johanna Mckenzie Miller has directed both Junie B. Jones and Madagascar-A Musical Adventure for The Marriott Theatres TYA series. In addition to directing, she also appeared as "Vi" in Footloose at The Marriott Theatre, and in Mamma Mia and Mary Poppins at Drury Lane Oakbrook Terrace. This year, Miller will be directing Kiss Me Kate at The Marriott Theatre and Steel Magnolias at Drury Lane Oakbrook.

ABOUT Tom Vendafreddo, New Faces Sing Broadway NOW, music director

Tom Vendafreddo has music directed most of the Paramount Theatre's Broadway Series since the fall of 2013, including Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, for which he won the 2017 Joseph Jefferson Award for outstanding music direction. Other Chicago credits include productions at Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Marriott Theatre and Bohemian Ensemble (Jeff Nominee for The Spitfire Grill and A Little Night Music). Select regional credits include Billy Elliott (Signature Theatre, DC), The Who's Tommy (Music Theatre Heritage), Murder for Two (Mason Street Warehouse) and Rent (San Diego Musical Theatre). He received his Bachelor of Music degree from Eastman School of Music and his Master of Fine Arts degree from San Diego State University.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You