Porchlight Music Theatre Adds Performances of BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD At Ambassador Chicago

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced a second date added to its Broadway in your Backyard special performance at Ambassador Chicago, a JDV by Hyatt Hotel, 1301 N. State Pkwy, Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The new Wednesday performance was added due to the Thursday, Aug, 11 performance being sold out. Broadway in your Backyard at the Ambassador takes place on the hotel's 17th floor Astor Terrace, which features both indoor and outdoor seating with sweeping views of the city's magnificent skyline.

Attendance is limited to only 60 people and guests are invited to enjoy a pre-show cocktail reception beginning at 6:30 p.m., which includes light appetizers, red and white wine and one signature cocktail, followed by the 90-minute show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

"We are thrilled to once again join forces with our cherished neighbor, Porchlight Music Theatre, on this engaging and entertaining community event," says Jenna Haymond, director of Sales & Marketing for Ambassador Chicago. "Last summer's event was a resounding success, and we greatly look forward to welcoming back guests, community members, and Porchlight's talented team for a lively and fun performance this summer."

"People are still talking about how special last year's performance at Ambassador Chicago was to them," said Artistic Director Michael Weber. "From the performances to the Ambassador's view to the signature cocktail, it was a great night under the stars. Porchlihght is excited to be returning in August with a new program of Broadway favorites for additional memories with our neighbors."

Since 2021, Porchlight Music Theatre has brought its popular Broadway in your Backyard outdoor concert series to audiences across Chicagoland. Since its outset, the series, directed by Porchlight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Weber and music direction by Justin Akira Kono, has broken attendance records across the city. This August 11 performance includes songs from RENT, Hello, Dolly!, The Music Man, Grease, Six, The Little Mermaid and more, performed by members of its company that includes Lydia Burke, Caitlin Dobbins, Nik Kmiecik, Justin Akira Kono, Jennifer Ledesma, Bryan McCaffrey, Brandon Pisano and Lorenzo Rush Jr. For the complete 2022 Broadway in your Backyard dates and locations, go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

The 2022 Broadway in your Backyard production team includes Artistic Director Michael Weber, director; Justin Akira Kono, music director; Frankie Leo Bennett, producing artistic associate; Alex Rhyan production & operations director, Matthew R. Chase, production coordinator and Johnnie Schleyer*, technical supervisor.