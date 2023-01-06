Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Porchlight Announces The New Faces In NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1951, January 23 And 24

Host David Girolmo, will introduce the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as the guide to the songs and stories of the past.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Porchlight Music Theatre announces the cast of New Faces for its latest offering in its 2022 - 2023 season, New Faces Sing Broadway 1951, hosted by multi-award winner and Broadway veteran David Girolmo, directed by David Fiorello with music direction and arrangements by Dr. Michael McBride.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1951 takes place Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave. in Evanston and Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario St. Single tickets to the performance at Evanston SPACE are $37 and at The Arts Club are $70. The Arts Club performance includes a pre-performance cocktail hour including appetizers, wine and soft drinks starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office, 773.777.9884.

Now in its eighth season, Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series returns, taking audiences on a musical journey from the start to the finish of an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes. Host David Girolmo, will introduce the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as the guide to the stars, songs and stories of the past. New Faces Sing Broadway 1951 includes hit songs from the golden age of Broadway musicals including Guys and Dolls, The King & I, Paint Your Wagon and others.

The cast for New Faces Sing Broadway 1951 includes Daryn Alexus (she/her/hers), Daniel De Cranie-Pierre (he/him/his), Nick Johnson(he/him/his), Abbey Loria (she/her/hers), Caroline Lyell (she/her/hers), Luke Nowakowski (he/him/his), Ziare Paul-Emile (she/her/hers), Alix Rhode (she/her/hers), Nolan Robinson (he/him/his) and Jerod Turner (any with respect).

The production team of New Faces Sing Broadway 1951 includes: David Fiorello (he/him/his, director); Dr. Michael McBride (he/him/his, music director and arrangements); Majel Cuza (she/her/hers, production manager); Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him/his, producing artistic associate) and Michael Weber (he/him/his, artistic director).

Porchlight's series is inspired by a set of musical revues produced from 1934-1968 entitled "New Faces" which was instrumental in introducing the public emerging talent with names like June Carrol, Robert Clary, Imogene Coca, Jane Connell, Professor Irwin Corey, Henry Fonda, Alice Ghostley, Ronny Graham, Billy Hayes, Tiger Haynes, Van Johnson, Madeline Kahn, Eartha Kitt, Robert Klein, Carol Lawrence, Paul Lynde, Virginia Martin, Bill McCutheon, John Reardon, Maggie Smith, Inga Swenson and many, many more.

Many of the artists who have appeared in Porchlight's New Faces Sing Broadway series have continued their careers on television, and local and national stages including Dawn Bless (Waitress-national tour), Katherine Bourne (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play at Goodman Theatre), Lydia Burke and Molly Kral (Jeff Award winners [ensemble] Sophisticated Ladies), Darilyn Burtley and Max Cervantes (The Light in the Piazza at Lyric Opera of Chicago), Kyrie Courter (Jeff Award nominee-Next to Normal), Gilbert Domally (Jeff Award nominee-The Total Bent), Andres Enriquez (Jeff Award nominee-Porchlight's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Theo Germaine (Showtime's "Work in Progress"), Lucy Godinez (Jeff Award nominee-Oliver), Emily Goldberg (Jeff Award nominee-Porchlight's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Jeff Award winner-The Color Purple), Michelle Lauto (Jeff Award winner-Spamilton), Yando Lopez (Wicked on Broadway), Henry McGinniss (Book of Mormon-national tour), Anthony Norman (The Prom on Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen-national tour), Patrick Rooney (Les Miserables-national tour), Aalon Smith (Porchlight's Gypsy), Katherine Thomas (Jeff Award winner-Ragtime), Aeriel Williams (Oedipus Rex at Court Theatre) and Nicole Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke and Samantha Pauly (SIX on Broadway).

Future 2023 performances of New Faces Sing Broadway include New Faces Sing Broadway 1984 this spring and New Faces Sing Broadway NOW (2023) coming this summer.

David Girolmo returns to Porchlight, where he previously was in Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Candide and numerous editions of Chicago Sings. He has also performed on Broadway in Candide (directed by Hal Prince) and War Paint (directed by Michael Greif). Girolmo is a veteran of 100+ productions in the U.S. and Canada, is a multiple Jeff Award nominee, a Jeff winner, and a multiple Broadway World Award winner. Television and Film appearances include "Chicago P.D." (as Jim Varney); "Chicago Fire" (as Chief Grimes); "Empire" (as Dr. Sirak); "Crisis" (as Congressman Langston Wirth); "E.R." (as Officer Gates) and the feature film, "Death of a President" (as Dr. Peralta). He is married to Heidi Kettenring.

David Fiorello is a music director, performer, director, composer and arranger who's no stranger to Porchlight. He has served as music director most recently for Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree and previously for Porchlight's Blues in the Night




