Porchlight Announces First LIVE Show Of 2021 NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1979

Multi-Award winner Alexis J Roston hosts the latest edition of New Faces Sing Broadway.

Apr. 29, 2021  
Porchlight Music Theatre announces the slate of New Faces for its first live, in-person production of 2021, New Faces Sing Broadway 1979, with host multi-award winner Alexis J Roston*, directed by Brianna Borger* and music directed by Linda Madonia*.

This concert is part of the Out Back Summer Sessions series presented by the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 N. Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The performance is held outdoors in the North Shore Center's 31,000 sq-ft back parking lot. Ticket reservations are general admission and are sold to groups of two - six persons in the same accepted health safety bubble. The performance begins Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. CDT. Groups are escorted to designated spots by the North Shore Center's staff beginning at 7 p.m. CDT.

Patrons are asked to bring their own chairs with seating location based on date of purchase and at the full discretion of management. Tickets are $35 and $45 per person, with group seating available for two - six people, and are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Groups who would like to be seated near each other may indicate this on the ticket order form or call the Porchlight box office when ordering tickets at 773.777.9884.

For New Faces Sing Broadway 1979, in Porchlight's North Shore Center debut, host Alexis J Roston and the New Faces, a cast made up of the next generation of talent, takes the live audience on a musical journey from the start to the finish of the 1979 Broadway season in 90 minutes with songs, historic information, trivia and sing-alongs. The latest New Faces features songs from the 1979 Broadway shows Evita, Sweeney Todd, They're Playing Our Song and more.

The 1979 cast of New Faces includes Micah Beauvais+, Adia Bell*, Chloe Belongilot*, Wesly Anthony Clergé+, Haley Gustafson*^, Drew Mitchell+, Mia Nevarez*, Laura Quiñones*, Christopher Ratliff+ and Nathe Rowbotham^.

The production team of New Faces Sing Broadway 1979 includes: Brianna Borger*(director); Linda Madonia* (music director and arrangements); Alex Rhyan+ (director of production); Christopher Pazdernik= (producing associate and company manager); North Shore Center For The Performing Arts (venue) and Michael Weber+ (artistic director).

Pronoun key: +(he/him/his); *( she/her/hers); ^(they/them/theirs), =(any with respect)


