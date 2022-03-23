Porchlight Announces Cast and Creative Team For SPRING AWAKENING

This spring, Porchlight Music Theatre presents the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening, at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St., April 23 - May 29, music by Duncan Sheik, book and lyrics by Steven Sater and based on the 1891 German play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind.

Porchlight's production is directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier and music directed by Justin Akira Kono.

Previews are Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. with the press opening Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with Thursday matinees May 5 at 10:30 a.m. and May 12 at 1:30 p.m. There are no Thursday evening performances May 5, 12 or 19, complete schedule at the end of this release.

Tickets for Spring Awakening are now on sale for $25 - $74 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 773.777.9884 or by visiting PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Set against the backdrop of a repressive and provincial late 19th-century Germany, and based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play that was immediately banned due to its subject matter, Spring Awakening tells the timeless story of youthful self-discovery and budding sexuality as seen through the eyes of three teenagers. Haunting and provocative, this landmark American musical celebrates a journey from adolescence to adulthood with power, poignancy and passion.

The Cast for Spring Awakening includes Ariana Burks, (she/her/hers/them/them/theirs, Martha); McKinley Carter, (she/her/hers, The Adult Women); Jack DeCesare, (he/him/his, Melchior); Isis Elizabeth, (she/her/hers, ensemble / US Anna & Thea); Desiree Gonzalez, (she/her/hers, ensemble / US Wendla & Ilse); Ryan Hamman,(he/him/his/they/them/theirs, (ensemble / US Otto & Ernst); Maya Lou Hlava, (she/her/hers, Wendla); Quinn Kelch, (he/him/his,Moritz); Maddy Kelly, (she/her/hers, Thea); John Marshall Jr., (he/him/his, Hanschen); Drew Mitchell, (he/him/his, ensemble / US Melchior & Georg); Michael Joseph Mitchell, (he/him/his, The Adult Men); Juwon Tyrel Perry, (he/him/his, Georg / US Hanschen), Kevin James Sievert, (he/him/his, Otto / US Moritz); Kelan M. Smith, (he/him/his, Ernst); Sydney Monet Swanson, (they/them/theirs/she/her/hers, Anna & US Martha); Tiffany T. Taylor, (she/her/hers, Ilse); Genevieve Thiers, (she/her/hers, US/The Adult Women) and Anthony Whitaker, (he/him/his, US/The Adult Men.)

The Spring Awakening production team includes Brenda Didier, (she/her/hers, director/choreographer); Justin Akira Kono, (he/him/his, music director); Lorenzo Rush, Jr., (he/him/his, assistant director); Alejandro Fonseca, (he/him/his, associate choreographer); Kristina Fluty, (she/her/hers, intimacy director), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn, (he/him/his, properties designer); Patrick Chan, (he/him/his, lighting designer); Matthew R. Chase, (he/him/his, sound designer); Bill Morey, USA, (he/him/his, costume designer); Chris Rhoton, USA, (he/him/his, scenic designer), Johnnie Schleyer, (he/him/his, scenic supervisor); Jamie Silverman, (she/her/hers, wardrobe supervisor); Jamie Davis, (he/him/his, audio supervisor & engineer); Richard Strimer+, (production stage manager, AEA); Caitlin Body, (she/her/hers, assistant stage manager, AEA); Peyton Cooper+, (assistant stage manager); Andrea Enger, (any pronoun with respect, assistant stage manager); Rachel West, (she/her/hers, lighting supervisor); Frankie Leo Bennett, (he/him/his, producing artistic associate); Alex Rhyan (he/him/his, production & operations director) and Michael Weber, (he/him/his, artistic director).