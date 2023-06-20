Podcast STRAIGHTIOLAB Holds Live Taping at The Den Theatre in August

The performance is on Sunday August 27, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Podcast STRAIGHTIOLAB Holds Live Taping at The Den Theatre in August

The Den Theatre has announced a live taping of podcast StraightioLab, one performance only on Sunday August 27, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Friday June 23, 2023 at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

StraightioLab is an intellectual podcast where smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture. In each episode, George and Sam are joined by a guest to hold a mirror to society and finally get to the bottom of mysterious and perverse topics such as college fraternities, gender reveal parties, the military, themed restaurants, and the concept of "the holidays."

After a string of sold-out live shows in picturesque Brooklyn, New York, StraightioLab is embarking on its first national tour! Expect special guests, depraved segments, glamour-forward merch, and shocking surprises that will make you question EVERYTHING.




