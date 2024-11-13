PlayMakers Laboratory's THAT’S WEIRD, GRANDMA: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR! Comes to the Neo-Futurist Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PlayMakers Laboratory will welcome back its original sketch show That's Weird, Grandma: A Holiday Spectacular! This family-friendly comedy extravaganza returns for one weekend only from December 12 – 15, 2024 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($25 adults, $15 youth) are now on sale at www.playmakerslab.org.

Directed by Executive Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, That’s Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PML’s creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML’s ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors’ stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories – from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with some classic holiday stories – that resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

The cast includes PML company members Jen Allman, Mat Benson, Elijah Cox, Nick Crothers, Maddy Grady, Barry Irving, Daniela Kreidler, Sam Nieves,Allison Sokolowski, Bradford Stevens and Lexy Weixel.

