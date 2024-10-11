Photos/Video: PRIMARY TRUST at the Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photos and video are now available for the Chicago-premiere production of Primary Trust by Eboni Booth——helmed by BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley, in her Goodman directing debut. The all-Chicago cast is led by Namir Smallwood with Christiana Clark, Charles Andrew Gardner, Mike Przygoda and Fred Zimmerman. Primary Trust appears October 5 — November 3 (opening night is Monday, October 14 at 7pm. Tickets ($20 - $65; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Primary or by phone at 312-443-3800. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of the Goodman Women’s Board, Bold Theater's Women's Leadership Circle, Conagra Brands Foundation, Mayer Brown and The Elizabeth Morse Charitable Trust.

“We have a true ensemble piece with four very different actors who together bring to life this amazing story about loneliness, transition and self-discovery, things that we’re all still dealing with as we continue to transition out of the pandemic” said Stampley. “Eboni Booth is able to brilliantly consider these experiences and remind us that I am you and you are me. A story that says we are all in this together—and we need that reminder now more than ever.”

Winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, playwright Eboni Booth sets Primary Trust in “Cranberry, New York—a medium-sized suburb of Rochester (in) a time before smart phones.” 38-year-old Kenneth is a longtime bookstore worker who is perfectly content with his after-work routine: a mai tai—or two—at the local tiki bar. But when his employer decides to close the store, Kenneth must also turn the page and choose a new direction—including some daring steps into a world he has evaded.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Comments