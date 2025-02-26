Photos: World Premiere Musical HELENA & HERMIA In Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the critically acclaimed and Jeff Recommended season opener, The Impostors Theatre Company will return with the highly anticipated world premiere of Helena & Hermia in The Enamored Odyssey. See photos from inside rehearsal.

A brand new musical with Book, Music & Lyrics by ITC ensemble member Dominick Alesia, directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen, with choreography by ITC ensemble member Anna Roemer. Based on William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this musical adaptation shines a fresh light on the Bard’s timeless tale of love and misadventure.

Helena & Hermia in The Enamored Odyssey runs from March 28 to April 12, 2025, at ITC's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

In Harken’s Hold, England, a Duke prepares for his grand wedding to the future Duchess. Local law states a daughter must obey her father’s every command, and that does not sit well with Hermia, whose father insists that she give her hand in marriage to a man she does not love. In defiance, Hermia sets off with the one she truly loves into the neighboring Far Forest, intending to marry him outside of their region’s jurisdiction. She swears her dearest friend Helena to secrecy along the way. Helena in turn galvanizes her own bruised heart, for she loves the man Hermia is evading.

As the menagerie of lovers trek deeper into the trees, crossing paths with the woods’ enchanted inhabitants and an amateur acting troupe, the Far Forest becomes center stage for pandemonium driven by infatuations both sincere and insincere… and the Forest dwellers do not take kindly to the presence of trespassers and defilers.

This new, musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s beloved play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream paints the timeless tale in a fresh, spellbound coat. With heightened fantastical elements paying homage to folklore, no shortage of hilarity, and a multitude of original songs, Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey explores themes of self-discovery, unrequited love, lost love, and more. Join Helena, Hermia, and The Impostors on a high-flying quest to change fate.

The cast of Helena & Hermia (...) features ITC ensemble members Gabriel Reitemeier as Theseus/Oberon, Anna Roemer as Helena, Ethan Gasbarro as Lysander, Rachel Borgo as Puck, with Tessa Marie Hoffman as Hippolyta/Titania, Shannon McEldowney as Hermia, Zachary Riley as Demetrius, Ian Rigg as Nick Bottom, Annika Andersson as Petra Quince, Sam Martin as Francis Flute, Bruce Holtman as Robin Starveling, and Maya Reyna as Tamsin Snout.

Following Helena & Hermia in The Enamored Odyssey ITC’s Sixth Season will conclude in June with Footholds Vol. 6, an anthology play written by the community and directed by ITC Executive Director Rachel Borgo.



Helena & Hermia In Rehearsal

Helena & Hermia In Rehearsal

Helena & Hermia In Rehearsal

Helena & Hermia In Rehearsal

Comments